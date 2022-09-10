ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Stuff Somers Says: Stop Delaying the (Other) Inevitable

The beauty of college football is the inevitables. The inevitable of summer giving way to fall. Leaves turning from deep green to brown, yellow and orange. The inevitable feeling of pure joy and utter heartbreak, and everything else that comes with following your team through a three-month slog all in hopes of ending up at bowl in a warm location with a whacky sponsor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G

Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play

Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Cambria County educators rally against Doug Mastriano

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Education Association had a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12 in Cambria County to talk about their concerns over Doug Mastriano’s education plan. They say that the proposed education plan would cut public school funding by more than $12,000,000,000 annually. They also said that those cuts would […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Search underway for missing woman in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA
fcfreepress

PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County

Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Mastriano Making Valley Campaign Stops Wednesday

DANVILLE – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano will be making some campaign stops in the Valley Wednesday. According to his social media pages, Mastriano will stop at the Danville Municipal Building first for a 10 a.m. meet and greet. That will be followed by meet and...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Man Charged With Breaking into Coalport Home and Passing Out

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Halifax man is facing a felony charge for breaking into a Coalport home and passing out. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Justin Robert Williams, 31, was charged by state police with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a summary count of public drunkenness after the incident that occurred Aug. 28 at 2:54 a.m.
COALPORT, PA

