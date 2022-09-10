Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
Stuff Somers Says: Stop Delaying the (Other) Inevitable
The beauty of college football is the inevitables. The inevitable of summer giving way to fall. Leaves turning from deep green to brown, yellow and orange. The inevitable feeling of pure joy and utter heartbreak, and everything else that comes with following your team through a three-month slog all in hopes of ending up at bowl in a warm location with a whacky sponsor.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G
Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play
Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Where Penn State Ranks in the College Football Polls
The Lions make their debut in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll before a road trip to Auburn.
Why did Penn State create a new VP position during a hiring freeze?
Just days after announcing a hiring freeze, Penn State created a new office and hired a new vice president. Here’s what the university has to say about that decision.
‘So long, for now.’ Downtown State College sandwich shop closes after 14 years in business
The owner didn’t rule out a return at some point.
More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
When will the snowflakes fly in Central PA? Here’s a look back at early snowfalls
(WTAJ) — While there will still be some more warm days coming our way, you may have noticed, that the days are shorter and summer is losing its grip. It is the time of the year when everyone begins to wonder when the snowflakes will start to fly. While we are not forecasting that in […]
Cambria County educators rally against Doug Mastriano
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Education Association had a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12 in Cambria County to talk about their concerns over Doug Mastriano’s education plan. They say that the proposed education plan would cut public school funding by more than $12,000,000,000 annually. They also said that those cuts would […]
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
Search underway for missing woman in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
Dispatches from the deck: What led to the decision to spend half of every day outside
A Penn State professor has a goal leading up to her 70th birthday: 70 days of spending 50% of each day outdoors.
PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County
Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
Florida couple assaults each other after Cambria County Fair, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple that was working a game station at the Cambria County Fair was arrested after an argument over another woman turned violent. Shawn James Graves, 45, and Virginia Dawn White, 39, were in town working the Cambria County Fair and staying at the Comfort Inn, according to charges […]
wkok.com
Mastriano Making Valley Campaign Stops Wednesday
DANVILLE – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano will be making some campaign stops in the Valley Wednesday. According to his social media pages, Mastriano will stop at the Danville Municipal Building first for a 10 a.m. meet and greet. That will be followed by meet and...
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Man Charged With Breaking into Coalport Home and Passing Out
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Halifax man is facing a felony charge for breaking into a Coalport home and passing out. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Justin Robert Williams, 31, was charged by state police with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a summary count of public drunkenness after the incident that occurred Aug. 28 at 2:54 a.m.
Centre County moves to high COVID-19 community level, CDC recommends masking indoors
It’s the first time since late May that Centre County has been at the high level.
