ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Pen City Current

Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
KEOKUK, IA
wrmj.com

Almost 20 Years Later; Still Seeking Info On Missing Aledo Man

A solved missing persons’ case in the Quad Cities makes us think of a missing persons case from Aledo. Gary James Swanson was last seen in May of 2003. His abandoned and burned vehicle was found a few days later in Loraine, Illinois near Quincy. Anyone with information on his disappearance can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194 or Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500. Swanson would now be 51. He was 32 when he went missing.
ALEDO, IL
tspr.org

Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication

Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
ABINGDON, IL
tspr.org

CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’

Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Macomb, IL
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
KWQC

Section of Simmons Street closed beginning Monday in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Section of Simmons Street is set to be closed beginning Monday in Galesburg. Simmons Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Prairie streets beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for sanitary sewer repairs. According to city officials, local access to businesses and the...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
PEORIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Former Jefferson School property to become site of indoor trampoline facility

QUINCY — A Quincy developer plans to turn property unused for nearly 40 years into the site for an indoor trampoline facility. Schuster Development LLC of Quincy bought a 2.19-acre vacant lot at 301 Spring from Riverside Community Church for $237,500 on Aug. 31, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
QUINCY, IL
97ZOK

Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police

Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Ibrahim
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again

Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Styx returning to Peoria in 2023

PEORIA, Ill. — Styx has announced its World Tour for 2023, and they’ll be making another stop in Peoria. The show is slated for the Peoria Civic Center Theater on March 16, 2023. Styx’s musical career spans four decades, with hits like “Come Sail Away”, “Mr. Roboto”, “The...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Illinois#American Football#Btn Lrb Minnesotaonbtn
Central Illinois Proud

Hog Wild: Pigs loose in Bartonville Monday

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police confirmed Monday that they are still working to round up the last loose pig that came into town this weekend. Peoria County Animal Protection Services had already picked up four pigs Sunday morning, and are keeping them at their facility. They are various sizes and the owner is still unknown.
Central Illinois Proud

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute between father and son resulted in a stabbing. It happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Humboldt St. According to Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the son received a small cut on his arm. Both men are to be arrested. The incident is under investigation.
PEORIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 11, 2022

Jamie Morris (47) 631 N. 16th Quincy, IL for fighting at that address. NTA. 109. Stefanie Longbrake (64) Quincy, IL for trespassing and peace disturbance at 1100 Jefferson on 9-10-2022. NTA. 109. Harold D Turner of Quincy, reports the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford parked at...
wlds.com

ISP Release Identity of Man Killed in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash on IL Route 104

The Illinois State Police have released information on the crash that killed a man on Illinois Route 104 east of Jacksonville last night. According to a preliminary crash report, a 2020 Harley Davidson Glide driven by 60 year old James W. Farmer of Waverly was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 104 near GFL Environmental, formerly Buster’s Sanitation west of Ginder Road, and was being followed by 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 48 year old Aaron T. Marshall of Franklin. ISP say that for an unknown reason Farmer slowed down and stopped in the eastbound lane of the roadway. Marshall’s Impala then struck the motorcycle in the rear.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hoiabc.com

Fire destroys home in Edwards

PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap...
EDWARDS, IL
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
FORT MADISON, IA
wlds.com

One Dead in Car vs. Vehicle Crash on IL Route 104

One person died last night on Illinois Route 104 in Morgan County in a two-vehicle crash. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson says the crash occurred at approximately 8:30 last night between a passenger car and a motorcycle on Illinois Route 104 in front of GFL Environmental formerly known as Buster’s Sanitation. The 60-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car was not injured.
Pen City Current

For the Record - Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

09/09/22 - 9:22 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Jayme Thomesa Jenkins, 36, of Fort Madison at Ivanhoe Apartments, on a warrant for trespass. She was taken to Lee County Jail and held. 09/09/22 - 1:01 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a property damage accident...
FORT MADISON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy