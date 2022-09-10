Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
wrmj.com
Almost 20 Years Later; Still Seeking Info On Missing Aledo Man
A solved missing persons’ case in the Quad Cities makes us think of a missing persons case from Aledo. Gary James Swanson was last seen in May of 2003. His abandoned and burned vehicle was found a few days later in Loraine, Illinois near Quincy. Anyone with information on his disappearance can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194 or Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500. Swanson would now be 51. He was 32 when he went missing.
tspr.org
Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication
Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
tspr.org
CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’
Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
KWQC
Section of Simmons Street closed beginning Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Section of Simmons Street is set to be closed beginning Monday in Galesburg. Simmons Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Prairie streets beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for sanitary sewer repairs. According to city officials, local access to businesses and the...
Central Illinois Proud
11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
muddyrivernews.com
Former Jefferson School property to become site of indoor trampoline facility
QUINCY — A Quincy developer plans to turn property unused for nearly 40 years into the site for an indoor trampoline facility. Schuster Development LLC of Quincy bought a 2.19-acre vacant lot at 301 Spring from Riverside Community Church for $237,500 on Aug. 31, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police
Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
1470 WMBD
Styx returning to Peoria in 2023
PEORIA, Ill. — Styx has announced its World Tour for 2023, and they’ll be making another stop in Peoria. The show is slated for the Peoria Civic Center Theater on March 16, 2023. Styx’s musical career spans four decades, with hits like “Come Sail Away”, “Mr. Roboto”, “The...
Graham Medical Group opens Convenient Care Clinic in Galesburg
Galesburg and the surrounding area has a new option for urgent care needs. Graham Medical Group’s Convenient Care clinic opened Sept. 6 at 1174. N. Seminary St. in the former Hayden Chiropractic Clinic. From sore throats, to sprains and strains, to insect bites and more, the clinic is for patients requiring immediate help for minor illness and injuries.
One of downstate’s largest liquor stores coming soon to Galesburg
Galesburg soon will be home to one of the largest retail liquor stores in downstate Illinois. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving at 1576 N. Henderson St., the former site of Northgate Lanes bowling center. Original...
Central Illinois Proud
Hog Wild: Pigs loose in Bartonville Monday
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police confirmed Monday that they are still working to round up the last loose pig that came into town this weekend. Peoria County Animal Protection Services had already picked up four pigs Sunday morning, and are keeping them at their facility. They are various sizes and the owner is still unknown.
Central Illinois Proud
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute between father and son resulted in a stabbing. It happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Humboldt St. According to Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the son received a small cut on his arm. Both men are to be arrested. The incident is under investigation.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 11, 2022
Jamie Morris (47) 631 N. 16th Quincy, IL for fighting at that address. NTA. 109. Stefanie Longbrake (64) Quincy, IL for trespassing and peace disturbance at 1100 Jefferson on 9-10-2022. NTA. 109. Harold D Turner of Quincy, reports the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford parked at...
wlds.com
ISP Release Identity of Man Killed in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash on IL Route 104
The Illinois State Police have released information on the crash that killed a man on Illinois Route 104 east of Jacksonville last night. According to a preliminary crash report, a 2020 Harley Davidson Glide driven by 60 year old James W. Farmer of Waverly was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 104 near GFL Environmental, formerly Buster’s Sanitation west of Ginder Road, and was being followed by 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 48 year old Aaron T. Marshall of Franklin. ISP say that for an unknown reason Farmer slowed down and stopped in the eastbound lane of the roadway. Marshall’s Impala then struck the motorcycle in the rear.
hoiabc.com
Fire destroys home in Edwards
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap...
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
wlds.com
One Dead in Car vs. Vehicle Crash on IL Route 104
One person died last night on Illinois Route 104 in Morgan County in a two-vehicle crash. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson says the crash occurred at approximately 8:30 last night between a passenger car and a motorcycle on Illinois Route 104 in front of GFL Environmental formerly known as Buster’s Sanitation. The 60-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car was not injured.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
09/09/22 - 9:22 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Jayme Thomesa Jenkins, 36, of Fort Madison at Ivanhoe Apartments, on a warrant for trespass. She was taken to Lee County Jail and held. 09/09/22 - 1:01 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a property damage accident...
