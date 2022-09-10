Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin, Sean Clifford discuss preparations for SEC road trip vs. Auburn
James Franklin and Sean Clifford may have won last year’s meeting with Auburn, but now they have to do it again at Jordan-Hare this season. Onward Sports posted about how they have been preparing for the game in practice. Franklin and Clifford confirmed that the team has been working...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G
Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State releases players of the game from Week 2 win over Ohio
Penn State handled its business in Week 2, winning 46-10. The team revealed who its 3 players of the game were. Nick Singleton, Chop Robinson, and Devyn Ford were all highlighted as players of the game. Penn State had Singleton win the award for offense, while Robinson won it on defense, and Ford won the honor for special teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Allar, Penn State QB, speaks on his performance against Ohio
Penn State improved to 2-0 on Saturday as they had a masterful performance defeating Ohio 46-10. The rout was on, and many players got to play for the Nittany Lions. Backup quarterback and freshman Drew Allar had a nice day for the Lions. Allar was 6-for-8 passing for 88 yards...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play
Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
whbc.com
Crash on Strausser Street NW Sunday Kills a Uniontown Man
A 53-year old Uniontown man is dead in a crash that happened on Strausser Street NW in Jackson Township around 8:00 o’clock last night. Police say John Pappas died when his car was struck by another vehicle that went left of center. That driver, 27-year old Jacob Muiter of North Canton, was not seriously injured. A passenger with Pappas – 52-year old Kristine Pappas of Uniontown was taken to the hospital as well.
Search underway for missing woman in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
Police: Alcohol suspected in Jackson Township deadly crash
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Uniontown man was killed following a crash late Sunday night in the 7700 block of Strausser Street NW, Jackson Township police said in a news release. Police say a 27-year-old North Canton man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado westbound when he traveled left of the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota.
RELATED PEOPLE
cleveland19.com
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man died after his vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver Sunday evening in Jackson Township, police say. According to Jackson Township police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. in the 7700 block of Strausser St. NW. Police said a 27-year-old man...
Comments / 0