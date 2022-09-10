First Trailer For The Mandalorian Season 3 Sees Mando Return To Mandalore And Teases Feud With Bo-Katan

Star Wars fans have anxiously awaited the return of The Mandalorian , which released its second season back in 2020. Viewers have seen the titular bounty hunter, along with the adorable Baby Yoda, since then, thanks to The Book of Boba Fett . But the two characters are officially set to return in their own show and, now, Lucasfilm has revealed the first trailer for Season 3. There’s a lot to take in here, but some of the biggest highlights include Mando’s journey to Mandalore and a seemingly tense feud with Bo-Katan Kryze.

The trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer teases a somewhat grim tone for the show, as Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin makes his way back to Mandalore in order to find atonement for taking off his mask. Of course, Grogu (or Baby Yoda) is along for the ride and, to no one’s surprise, the planet is desolate, thanks to the Purge decades before. There are some devastating, but beautiful, shots of the environment, but more notably, a certain someone is waiting for Mando to arrive.

Bo-Katan Kryze (played by Katee Sackhoff) is on the planet and waiting in the throne room, and she doesn’t seem pleased. At the end of Season 2, Din Djarin claimed the Darksaber from Moff Gideon but also unintentionally robbed Kryze of the opportunity to wield the weapon. Most assumed there’d be animosity between the her and Din, and that seems to be fully present here. At one point, Kryze even questions Djarin about where he was during the Purge -- a quip that takes a jab at his status as part of the race of fighters.

Of course, with Din returning to the home of the ancient race of warriors, he’s going to cross paths with a number of them. The trailer also teases a number of other Mandalorians, who look like they’re going to kick some serious butt. Based on the footage, it seems as though these warriors will be from different sects and possibly not from the Djarin’s, which was dissolved in the first season. This would make sense, as Pedro Pascal previously teased more new faces than returning ones.

One familiar face that shows up in the footage, aside from the two central characters, is Greef Karga, who’s played by the incomparable Carl Weathers. Last year, Weathers confirmed his return for Season 3 and it was later reported that he’ll once again direct an episode. Amy Sedaris also returns as the delightful Pelli Motto, who helped Mando construct his new starship during The Book of Boba Fett .

Interestingly, one series alum who wasn’t present in the fresh footage is Giancarlo Espositio, who plays the sinister Moff Gideon. The Galactic Empire devotee was seemingly apprehended at the end of the second season. However, fans shouldn’t fret, because Esposito is returning for Season 3 . Though one franchise vet who won't be returning is Cara Dune actress Gina Carano, who was let go from Lucasfilm after a social media controversy last year.

But all in all, The Mandalorian ’s third season looks like it’s going to provide an explosive and emotional set of episodes. One gets the feeling that Mando and Bo-Katan are going to come to blows over the Darksaber while on Mandalore, and such a face-off should be a fight for the ages. Let's just hope Grogu doesn’t get hurt in the crossfire, so to speak.

The new season of The Mandalorian is set to stream in 2023, so be sure you have a Disney+ subscription so that you can check it out.