ComicBook
Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Addresses Becoming the First Disney Princess for Remake
Snow White star Rachel Zegler addressed how she became the first Disney Princess in the live-action remake. D23 Expo brought some more news about the wave of Disney live-action remakes. The Little Mermaid got a teaser trailer, but Snow White's cast appeared on-stage to talk about the film. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Zegler about her experience with the movie. It's a lot of pressure being Disney's first princess, but the actress is ready for that challenge. There's something surreal about putting on the iconic dress and being tasked with something that means so much to so many fans across the world. Zegler openly admitted that she was one of those starstruck little girls in her youth. She's hoping to deliver a version fo the Disney Princess that younger audiences will really love and cherish themselves like their parents or grandparents did.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Breaks Free With Jolyne
The Stone Ocean made landfall with its second episode batch recently on Netflix, continuing Jolyne's journey as she tried to save her father's life and escape from Green Dolphin Street Prison. With Stone Free lending a major assist to her master, Jolyne is gaining more mastery when it comes to Stand battles and has become a fan-favorite in the process. Now, one fan takes anime viewers to heaven with their new take on Jolyne as Stone Ocean's story continues.
ComicBook
The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Speaks Out on Making Her Own Ariel in the Remake
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey talked to Comicbook.com about making Ariel her own in the new movie. During her conversation with Brandon Davis, she talked about adding personal touches to the Disney Princess in order to make the role feel a little closer to her. A lot has been made of the decision to cast the music superstar in the remake. When that trailer dropped, fans got a first-listen to her impressive singing voice and signature look as the mermaid. While a lot of her full performance is hidden in that trailer. Bailey's long red hair is unmistakable in the clip. Of course, there's a bit of discussion about the changes from the classic Disney movies. However, the star isn't too concerned about all that chatter. All that Bailey wants to do is deliver the best performance possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Director Confirms Marvel Movie's Villain (Exclusive)
At D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, Marvel fans got a lot of fresh updates about many of Marvel Studios' upcoming projects, including the eagerly anticipated Captain America: New World Order. During the Marvel presentation on Saturday, the film's cast was announced, including Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradly, and Danny Ramirez who will take on the role of Falcon. It was also announced that Shira Haas would be making her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, but the biggest surprise may have been the announcement that Tim Blake Nelson will return as The Leader. Now, the film's director Julius Onah confirms to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis for ComicBook.com that The Leader is indeed the film's villain — and he will present a real challenge for the new Captain America.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
ComicBook
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
ComicBook
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
ComicBook
Yakuza Spin-Off Game Like a Dragon: Ishin Announced by RGG Studio
Prior to its own showcase in the coming day, developer RGG Studio has revealed that it's bringing one of the last remaining Yakuza games that was previously unreleased in the West to modern platforms. First launched back in 2014, Yakuza: Ishin! was a spin-off entry that took place in the 1800s and featured many of the same faces from the core installments. And while Western audiences have hoped that the game would be ported for quite some time, RGG Studio is now finally making good on those requests.
ComicBook
Michael Keaton Gets Censored for F-Bomb After Winning at Emmy Awards for Dopesick
Beloved Batman, Beetlejuice, and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Keaton is now officially an Emmy winner. The actor was nominated for his first Emmy award this year for his role as Dr. Samuel Finnix in Hulu's Dopesick, a limited series about the opioid crisis in the United States. On Monday night, the Emmy Awards show kicked off with Keaton's category, Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. While Keaton took home the first trophy of the night, he also dropped the broadcast's first F-bomb.
ComicBook
The Last Starfighter Sequel Writer Reveals Disappointing Update
Don't hold your breath for that long-rumored sequel to The Last Starfighter. Filmmaker Gary Whitta, who has been working on a sequel to the cult 1980s hit for years with original Starfighter writer Jonathan R. Betuel, said on Twitter that the movie has not progressed in a while, suggesting it's possible the whole thing might never happen. Whether this is due to funding issues, or some of the same rights complications that prevented Betuel and original director Nick Castle from making their planned revival years ago, is anyone's guess at this point, but the outlook sounds bleak.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
ComicBook
A Friend of the Family Gets Creepy Full Trailer From Peacock
In one of the most famous cases of lies, betrayal, and deception, the young Jan Broberg was kidnapped by a "friend" of her family multiple times over the course of years, with A Friend of the Family offering a dramatized version of the unsettling events, which has just gotten a full trailer. The charming and charismatic Robert "B" Berchtold (Jake Lacy) convinced the Brobergs that he knew what was best for their daughter Jan (McKenna Grace), separating her from them and even turning her against them. You can check out the full trailer for A Friend of the Family below before it debuts on Peacock on October 6th.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Trailer Sets Up Another Bloody Game of Thrones Wedding
There's another bloody wedding making its way to the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon isn't going to have a devastating Red Wedding situation on its hands, but there is trouble brewing for some characters as they try to celebrate an upcoming wedding. The trailer for the show's fifth episode was released on Sunday, following the debut of episode four, and it teases another wedding gone wrong.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals First Look at Full Midnight Angels Costume
The D23 festivities continued well into Sunday, with Marvel unveiling new costumes for some upcoming properties. Namely, the practical suits for the ensemble behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were on full display at the Anaheim Convention Center. In addition to seeing updated suits for Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and M'Baku (Winston Duke), the House of Ideas also revealed the full Midnight Angels suit for the first time.
ComicBook
The Santa Clauses Series Will Answer the Franchise's Biggest Question
The internet's favorite joke about The Santa Clause will make it into the follow-up TV series on Disney+, according to producers. At D23 this past weekend, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak reported back that the Santa Claus who died in the first movie will be directly addressed in Disney+'s The Santa Clauses. Tim Allen's version of Santa started his career by accidentally causing the death of his predecessor, and while it was really just a plot point to get Scott Calvin (Allen) from point A to B, fans have later realized that "whoa -- that's kind of messed up!"
ComicBook
The Weird Adds Strange Moments and Encounters to Every TTRPG Game
Monte Cook Games has launched a crowdfunding campaign for The Weird, a new book that adds thousands of suggestions and prompts to help make your tabletop roleplaying game strange and unique. Earlier this week, Monte Cook Games launched a BackerKit crowdfunding game for The Weird, a unique tabletop roleplaying game book. The new book provides prompts, adventure hooks, and suggestions to make every facet of a tabletop RPG campaign weirder. Individual chapters are dedicated to NPCs, creatures, places, magic items, gear, spells, abilities, names, appearances, backgrounds, plots, structures, vehicles, and even player characters, with each chapter providing ideas for making its subject more whimsical and strange.
ComicBook
Valkyrie Elysium's Demo Makes a Strong First Impression
Valkyrie Elysium, the new action-RPG from developer Soleil Ltd. and Square Enix that is billed as a new entry in the Valkyrie series is nearly here. If you are familiar with the original Valkyrie Profile, however, there have been significant updates to the classic formula in its latest outing. Ahead of the Valkyrie Elysium demo's release, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to preview the title on the PlayStation 5 thanks to Square Enix. It is a fairly short affair and one that I personally completed in just over an hour, but it gives a good idea of what to expect from the title's gameplay if not its story.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Warns Evil Morty's Return Might Take Awhile
Rick and Morty has shaken things up with a major new villain introduced to the series with Season 6's first episode, but for those hoping to see more of the previous major villain, one of the creators behind the series is warning fans that it might take a while before Evil Morty returns to the series in full! After setting up his grand plan through smaller appearances in the first few seasons, the final episode of the fifth season fully brought Evil Morty into the events of the series as he kicked off his grand plan of escaping the Central Finite Curve.
