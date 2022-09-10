ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Little Girl’s Body Lay in a Bathtub for a Month Before She Was Found

An 8-year-old girl was lying dead in a bathtub for over a month before authorities found her body, it has been revealed.Police released “gruesome details” over the “brutal and senseless murder” of Sophia Mason after the man suspected of the crime, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, was arrested after six months on the run.The “gruesome discovery of Sophia Mason’s lifeless body” happened on March 11 in Jackson’s home in Merced, California, more than a month after she was initially listed as missing, but relatives told cops they had not been in contact with the girl since December.Mason’s mother and Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha...
MERCED, CA
Oxygen

Missing California Woman Jolissa Fuentes’ Disappearance Now A 'Criminal Matter,' Police Say

Authorities are considering the possibility of foul play in the case of a missing 22-year-old California woman who vanished earlier this month. Jolissa Nicole Fuentes was reported missing from Selma, California — 15 miles southeast of Fresno — on Aug. 7 when family members were unable to reach her after she attended a party the night before. Fuentes was last seen buying some items at an AM/PM gas station at around 4:00 a.m., according to police.
SELMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy