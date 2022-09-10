Read full article on original website
Related
Little Girl’s Body Lay in a Bathtub for a Month Before She Was Found
An 8-year-old girl was lying dead in a bathtub for over a month before authorities found her body, it has been revealed.Police released “gruesome details” over the “brutal and senseless murder” of Sophia Mason after the man suspected of the crime, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, was arrested after six months on the run.The “gruesome discovery of Sophia Mason’s lifeless body” happened on March 11 in Jackson’s home in Merced, California, more than a month after she was initially listed as missing, but relatives told cops they had not been in contact with the girl since December.Mason’s mother and Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha...
Heartbreaking new Kiely Rodni video reveals chilling details in mystery death of teen after major announcement
DRAMATIC new video has revealed fresh details in the mystery death of a teenage girl. Kiely Rodni reportedly went missing on August 6 in Truckee, California, and the video comes as a major announcement about memorializing her young life was announced. The California teen's body was discovered two weeks after...
Missing California Woman Jolissa Fuentes’ Disappearance Now A 'Criminal Matter,' Police Say
Authorities are considering the possibility of foul play in the case of a missing 22-year-old California woman who vanished earlier this month. Jolissa Nicole Fuentes was reported missing from Selma, California — 15 miles southeast of Fresno — on Aug. 7 when family members were unable to reach her after she attended a party the night before. Fuentes was last seen buying some items at an AM/PM gas station at around 4:00 a.m., according to police.
Comments / 0