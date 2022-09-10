With Labor Day having come and gone, all attention turns to the big holidays at the end of the year. The next holiday is Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving before Christmas closes out the year. While these holidays may all seem a ways away, that doesn't mean you can't begin to focus on them. The Spirit Halloween store will be open soon, and all the stores in Twin will go all out on Halloween, but some have begun to look ahead and sneak in some Christmas decorations already. With it being as hot as it is outside, and with almost four months to go, is it too soon for stores to pull out Christmas decorations and if so, when is the appropriate time?

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO