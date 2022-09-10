ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Remembers One of America’s Bleakest Days

Only 15 percent of schools in the United States require students to learn about the 9/11 terrorist attack. I heard the statistic Sunday morning while listening to a newscast. One of my favorite history teachers stressed that what she taught us was about people. History happens to us, and it’s easier to relate when we learn about others than simply a list of dates, however. She did have some dates she required us to know at test time. She said those were the days and years that greatly altered the future.
95.7 KEZJ

Rustic Lodge Gordon Ramsay Cursed In An Easy Twin Falls Getaway

For Magic Valley residents looking for an easy road trip weekend enjoying the changing colors of trees, some fishing in a rustic, postcard-like setting, and a small piece of reality television history, a lodge once visited in 2015 by celebrity chef and businessman Gordon Ramsay northeast of Twin Falls is still providing guests a relaxing and memorable experience.
kmvt

Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout. “We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired...
98.3 The Snake

The 6 Most Expensive Boats For Sale on Twin Falls Marketplace are Insane

When I bought my boat a few years ago, someone told me that it would become the most expensive hobby I’d ever have. Since then, we’ve gone through 2 small fishing boats that always had issues to the current boat we use which just had to have a new motor put in it. That wise person years ago was definitely not wrong. But even with all my small boat expenses, I could be dropping a lot more money on boats after looking through the ones posted on our local Marketplace.
98.3 The Snake

It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas? Why it is too Soon for Christmas in Twin Falls Stores

With Labor Day having come and gone, all attention turns to the big holidays at the end of the year. The next holiday is Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving before Christmas closes out the year. While these holidays may all seem a ways away, that doesn't mean you can't begin to focus on them. The Spirit Halloween store will be open soon, and all the stores in Twin will go all out on Halloween, but some have begun to look ahead and sneak in some Christmas decorations already. With it being as hot as it is outside, and with almost four months to go, is it too soon for stores to pull out Christmas decorations and if so, when is the appropriate time?
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

