5 Places You Definitely Want To Be In Twin Falls On Game Day
These are places you want to be if you want to be in the thick of things while watching a football or basketball or baseball game. Or whatever sport really. If you are a sports fanatic and you want to go out to watch the game, these are the places you want to go.
Twin Falls Remembers One of America’s Bleakest Days
Only 15 percent of schools in the United States require students to learn about the 9/11 terrorist attack. I heard the statistic Sunday morning while listening to a newscast. One of my favorite history teachers stressed that what she taught us was about people. History happens to us, and it’s easier to relate when we learn about others than simply a list of dates, however. She did have some dates she required us to know at test time. She said those were the days and years that greatly altered the future.
Scary: The Haunted Swamp Opens This Week in Twin Falls
Sure, there are already Christmas decorations in stores, but we’re still excited for fall and Halloween in Southern Idaho. One of the spooky Halloween staples in the Magic Valley is ready to open this week and scare your pants off. When Does The Twin Falls Haunted Swamp Open. The...
Rustic Lodge Gordon Ramsay Cursed In An Easy Twin Falls Getaway
For Magic Valley residents looking for an easy road trip weekend enjoying the changing colors of trees, some fishing in a rustic, postcard-like setting, and a small piece of reality television history, a lodge once visited in 2015 by celebrity chef and businessman Gordon Ramsay northeast of Twin Falls is still providing guests a relaxing and memorable experience.
Spooky Season Has Hit Twin Falls As All The Attractions Gear Up For Opening
It may be only September but we are gearing up for a full Halloween and spooky season. There are a ton of haunted attractions around the area. If you are curious about what opens and when we got you covered. The Haunted Swamp. The Haunted Swamp opens up Friday, September...
These 4 Tiny Homes Are The Least Expensive For Sale in Twin Falls
Housing is expensive in Idaho unless you are willing and able to downsize to a tiny home or figure out a way to live in an RV. While many home prices have doubled or tripled over the last few years there are still options in Twin Falls to own a home for less than $150,000.
9 Restaurants You Absolutely Have To Check Out For Brunch In Twin Falls
Sunday Brunch needs to be a tradition everywhere. Brunch is one of the all-time best meals out there. And when I think of brunch, there is so much more to think about than just the food. The brunch cocktails make the experience. Here are some of the best places to get brunch in Twin Falls.
kmvt
‘Love Yourself’ bands hanging from the Perrine Bridge serves as sign of hope
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September 10th is National Suicide Prevention Day... and for the past four years, a local family has used the day to turn their heartbreak into a positive message. Skyler Gardner family has created an annual tradition in Twin Falls, Bands at the Bridge, to...
kmvt
Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout. “We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired...
Why Your Twin Falls Kids Are At Risk From Pumpkins This Halloween
Our Halloween countdown clock reads 48 days until our kids dress up, bowls of candy get emptied, and neighborhood doorbells start ringing. There are many things to watch out for as kids celebrate, but the one biggest threat to your kid's health in the coming weeks is likely already in your kitchen.
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
Go Dig: Largest Idaho Diamond Found Was Northwest Of Twin Falls
There are still several weeks of great weather in Idaho to get out and dig for precious stones. What many southern Idahoans might not be aware of, is the fact that the largest state diamond ever discovered was just a couple of hours northwest of Twin Falls. Diamonds are perhaps...
Help Fight Veteran Suicide In Twin Falls With 10 Mile Canyon Hike
The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk is happening on October 8th and the purpose of the hike is to raise awareness about veteran suicide and mental health. Joshua Burnside is the director of Hiatus Ranch of Idaho and it focuses on helping veterans through hard times. The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk...
3 Twin Falls Businesses You May Not Have Known Are Currently For Sale
Twin Falls is pretty loyal to its local businesses. We like to show up for our local businesses. And I was pretty surprised when I was perusing some real estate sites that some Twin Falls businesses are surprisingly for sale. Slice. Located on Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls, I...
The 6 Most Expensive Boats For Sale on Twin Falls Marketplace are Insane
When I bought my boat a few years ago, someone told me that it would become the most expensive hobby I’d ever have. Since then, we’ve gone through 2 small fishing boats that always had issues to the current boat we use which just had to have a new motor put in it. That wise person years ago was definitely not wrong. But even with all my small boat expenses, I could be dropping a lot more money on boats after looking through the ones posted on our local Marketplace.
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas? Why it is too Soon for Christmas in Twin Falls Stores
With Labor Day having come and gone, all attention turns to the big holidays at the end of the year. The next holiday is Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving before Christmas closes out the year. While these holidays may all seem a ways away, that doesn't mean you can't begin to focus on them. The Spirit Halloween store will be open soon, and all the stores in Twin will go all out on Halloween, but some have begun to look ahead and sneak in some Christmas decorations already. With it being as hot as it is outside, and with almost four months to go, is it too soon for stores to pull out Christmas decorations and if so, when is the appropriate time?
Its Way More Than Fluffy Friends At This Years Twin Falls Reptile Expo
If you like all types of living creatures, even the ones that aren't fluffy, the reptile expo is definitely for you. The Magic Valley Exotic Pet Expo is coming up and it is a great way to introduce yourself and your friends and family to the world of reptiles and amphibians.
Twin Falls Middle School Has A New Book Vending Machine And I’m Super Jealous
The Twin Falls School District has found a new incentive program for their students at South Hills Middle School and it is absolutely genius. There is a new book vending machine at the school, and students can get free books through good behavior. Twin Falls School Districts First Book Vending...
