ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Camilla's right-hand woman: Queen Consort is joined by her private secretary of more than a decade as she arrives to take part in the Queen's funeral procession

The Queen Consort was joined by her right-hand woman today as she arrived at the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace today. Camilla was driven through the streets of London as she travelled to the palace, and was accompanied by her private secretary Sophie Densham. The aide is...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy