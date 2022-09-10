ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb happening at Charleston Southern University Monday

By Lindsay Miller
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University (CSU) will honor 9/11 with its annual stair climb Monday night.

CSUs Air Force ROTC will host a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The stair climb will take place at the CSU football stadium on September 12 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Why NYC buildings use ‘sky blue’ in their 9/11 tributes

Stair climb participants will climb 110 stories or 2,200 steps, which is equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

The event is open to CSU students, staff, faculty, and friends.

