Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown that sends 2 people to the hospital Saturday, police say

alaskasnewssource.com
Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. The Anchorage Police Department said Walter M. Sebwenna, 32, was given multiple commands to stop as he walked on...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man found dead on Sept. 3 has now been identified by the Anchorage Police Department. The department wrote in an online release that 39-year-old Jason Miller was the man who was found near Tudor Road and the Seward Highway at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 3.
kinyradio.com
State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police located a deceased female in the Sand Lake neighborhood on Sunday, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to an online report. At 8:11 a.m. police received a call from an adult male, who made suggestions that he wanted to harm himself,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rental prices increase 14.2% in Anchorage
alaskasnewssource.com
2-year-old boy dies from injuries after crash on Lake Otis Parkway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 2-year-old child has died from his injuries after a rollover crash on Lake Otis Parkway last week, according to an updated advisory from Anchorage police. Cheyenne McMullen, 22, was charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault after the Aug. 31 crash at Lake...
kinyradio.com
Death considered suspicious in Nikiski leads to arrest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Nikiski resident was found dead Tuesday, a further investigation lead troopers to believe the death was suspicious. State Troopers were asked Tuesday evening at 9:02 pm to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Nikiski. When Troopers arrived they located 49-year-old Nikiski resident Jeryl...
kdll.org
Nikiski man arrested in connection with his mother's murder
A 20-year-old Nikiski man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his mother. Alaska State Troopers arrested 20-year-old River Aspelund on Tuesday after finding 49-year-old Jeryl Bates dead at their shared home. Bates’ daughter had asked police to check on her after Bates failed to show up for work.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District warns of traffic delays as bus service rotates to next group of students
A new group of Anchorage students has bus service for the next three weeks. The Anchorage School District shifted drivers to its second cohort of bus routes Monday. This fall, the district has divided its bus routes into three cohorts as it deals with a driver shortage. Each cohort has bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then goes six weeks without.
alaskasnewssource.com
Volunteers assemble more than a thousand opioid overdose kits
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department saw a big turnout Tuesday when volunteers and employees gathered to assemble 1,500 opioid overdose rescue kits. Supplies for the kits were provided by Project HOPE, part of the Alaska Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention, which will distribute the finished kits around the state.
KYUK
A dive team is helping BSAR look for three missing hunters
A dive team is assisting Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) in looking for a group of hunters that have been missing for two weeks. The team arrived in Bethel from Anchorage on the evening Sept. 12. The next morning, the team began looking for the three missing men: Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two complaints surrounding alleged illegal gambling filed with the Anchorage Police Department more than a year ago were closed, the police records division confirmed, apparently with no follow-up investigation. The complaints were filed against West Side Arcade, formerly located in a strip mall at 3600 Minnesota...
radiokenai.com
Drug Dealer From Wasilla Sentenced To 13 Years In Federal Prison
A Wasilla man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison followed by eight years of supervised release for heroin possession with the intent to distribute it. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 43-year-old Sedric Williams led the Alaska State Troopers on a high-speed chase through Wasilla at 2:25 a.m. on September 14, 2018, in an attempt to avoid getting caught with heroin on his person. He accelerated at speeds in excess of 110 mph, losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a pole. After the crash, he took off on foot down an ATV trail, ignoring commands to stop. After being tasered, Williams threw away a plastic baggie containing 122 grams of heroin into the nearby bushes.
farmforum.net
One-story 'Wasilla' house plan ideal for cozy corner lot
A classic combination of lap siding, stone accents, and decorative gable ends create the eye-catching craftsman exterior of the Wasilla house plan. This one-story floor plan is ideal for a corner lot with its side entry garage. Slender columns with stone bases frame the front door and mark the boundary...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seventeen years ago, Ian Robbins — a terminally sick child with Leukemia — had one final wish to celebrate Halloween. Ian’s parents were told by their child’s doctors that he may not make it to Oct. 31, 2005. “My husband and some...
Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
alaskasnewssource.com
Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday night due to a small landslide. The portion of earth collapsed near West 22nd Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, where the Ladera Villa Apartment Homes are located. Officials from Alaska Water and Wastewater Utility said the landslide occurred where the apartment complex’s sewer and water main lines are located, in a wooded area adjacent to the building.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in Midtown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man near Tudor Road and the New Seward Highway, according to an online dispatch. “At 9:50 p.m. on September 3, Anchorage Police officers responded to the area of Tudor and northbound New Seward in reference to an adult male who was found deceased outside,” police wrote.
kdll.org
Kenaitze Tribe and contractors uncover artifacts under Sterling Highway construction
Passing the white tent on the south side of the Sterling Highway, just outside of Cooper Landing, it’s hard not to be curious. That tent is the home of an archeological dig for pre-contact Dena'ina artifacts, which teams have been working on since 2020 as part of a Sterling Highway construction project.
