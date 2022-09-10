Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown that sends 2 people to the hospital Saturday, police say

A Wasilla man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison followed by eight years of supervised release for heroin possession with the intent to distribute it. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 43-year-old Sedric Williams led the Alaska State Troopers on a high-speed chase through Wasilla at 2:25 a.m. on September 14, 2018, in an attempt to avoid getting caught with heroin on his person. He accelerated at speeds in excess of 110 mph, losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a pole. After the crash, he took off on foot down an ATV trail, ignoring commands to stop. After being tasered, Williams threw away a plastic baggie containing 122 grams of heroin into the nearby bushes.

WASILLA, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO