UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.Matthew C. WoodruffSarasota, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
Mysuncoast.com
Legacy Trail opens North Port Connector
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The construction of the Legacy Trail is one step closer to completion, with the opening of the North Port connector Sept. 9. County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the latest segment, the final portion of The Legacy Trail extension. Nicole...
Mysuncoast.com
Sandbags available for Manatee County business owners
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandbags are going to be distributed in Manatee County to help business owners prepare for inclement weather. The Manatee County Economic Development is working with business owners and operators in flood-prone areas to help protect their properties. Those interested will be able to pick up free...
Longboat Observer
Harbor Acres home sells for $15.5 million
A home inspired by French provincial design on the shores of Sarasota Bay recently sold for $15.5 million, near the top of the all-time highest priced residential sales in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The gated estate at 1309 Vista Drive in Harbor Acres occupies about an acre and a half...
Mysuncoast.com
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The SWAT team from Sarasota County was used to execute a warrant in Sarasota near 19th and Gillespie. The scene is now clear and all departments have left after blocking the roadways for a while. Sarasota County Sheriff had their helicopter in the air hovering near...
southfloridareporter.com
Heavy Rains For Florida Wednesday; Tracking The Tropics
Wednesday features some sun at times but plenty of showers and storms. The east coast metro area will see passing storms in the morning and early afternoon, with showers dominating the late afternoon and evening. The Gulf coast will see early showers, followed by storms in the mid-afternoon through the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere in South Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
Good chance for more rain through weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With abundant tropical moisture around we can expect to see scattered storms once again on Wednesday which will bring some heavy rain at times over some areas. We will begin to see a change back to more late day storms beginning on Thursday and staying that way through the weekend.
Manatee County Commission makes controversial decision to name newest park after DeSantis
Manatee County plans to turn the area into the county's newest park with an exercise trail, dog park and more.
I-75 reopens after semi-truck crash in Sarasota County
At least one person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County on Tuesday.
FHP: 2 dead, 2 injured in Englewood crash
Two people were killed in a Sarasota County crash on Monday evening, deputies said.
Mysuncoast.com
Parrots stolen from Punta Gorda animal outreach group
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are investigating after several parrots were stolen after a break-in at a local animal outreach group. According to officials, the Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda was burglarized overnight Tuesday. According to the group, the power was cut just before 3 a.m. and 28 birds were stolen.
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Selbys of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ll find the name “Selby” in many parts of the Suncoast. But what do you know about Bill Selby? He was an early settler, a wealthy man, who lived a very quiet life on the Suncoast. And he is still changing lives, nearly 70 years after he died.
Mysuncoast.com
9/11 tribute in Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tribute to the heroes who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 attacks took place in Bradenton. The event was presented by the Emergency Services Memorial Committee and held at the Emergency Services Memorial Site. The ceremony served to pay tribute to those who...
Red drift algae plagues some Sarasota-area beaches
VENICE, Fla. — Round after round of stormy weather over the weekend pushed piles of red drift algae along sections of the Gulf coastline. At first glance, and smell, it's concerning — but there's no cause for alarm. That is, unless, you wanted to enjoy a day at the beach.
Mysuncoast.com
Vehicle thefts on the rise on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thefts are on the rise on the Suncoast. The Sarasota and Bradenton Police Departments and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are reporting a major increase in vehicle burglaries this year. According to Captain Robert Armstrong, there have been 220 of them reported in Sarasota. However, the...
2 people dead, 2 injured in Sarasota crash
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Two people were killed and two people were hurt following a two-car crash Monday evening in the Englewood area of Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened just before 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana (State Road 776) and Artists avenues. An SUV was...
Heavy rain traps Pinellas County residents in homes
As the water level rises in the St. Pete Beach neighborhood, so do the residents' frustrations.
fox13news.com
DEP warns developer for 'aggressive and excessive' trimming of mangroves on Sarasota Bay
BRADENTON, Fla. - Off Longbar Pointe in Manatee County, the largest continuous track of mangrove growth stretches around Sarasota Bay. Construction is also underway in the area and the developer, Medallion Home, has a permit to trim the mangroves, but the Department of Environmental Protection said protocol was not followed, and the environment was damaged as a result.
Mysuncoast.com
Spectrum Sailing to host camp for children with Autism Sept. 16-18
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 2022 registration is open for Sailing Camp for Autistic Youth in Sarasota Spectrum Sailing. The organization, based out of Charleston, S.C. is coming to Sarasota for its final free sailing camp opportunity. The camp will run September 16-18, 2022. The three-day camp offers individuals 10- 17...
