Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona LIVE: Delayed game ends after lengthy medical emergency in the stands – latest updates

BARCELONA's 4-0 win at Cadiz was paused in the 83rd minute because of a medical emergency in the crowd and was delayed over nearly an hour.

In dramatic scenes, goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma ran across the field with a defibrillator for the incident in the crowd, with reports a fan had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Barca were winning 2-0 before players left the field, with goals from Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski.

Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele then completed the rout as play continued.

That's all from Cadiz

Barcelona defeated Cadiz 4-0 following a dominant display at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Barca couldn't open the scoring in the first half and broke the deadlock after 55 minutes with Frenkie de Jong.

Raphinha found Gavi with an incredible pass down the right and the Spaniard delivered a low cross that Jeremias Ledesma tapped away with a lunge, which set De Jong up in front of open goal.

Robert Lewandowski came off the bench on 57 minutes and got on the scoresheet just seven minutes later.

Lewandowski passed to Hector Bellerin, who made his debut, on the right and the ex-Arsenal star played through Raphinha, who delivered a low cross from the right.

De Jong tried to get his second but was stopped by Ledesma, however the Cadiz keeper failed to hold on to the ball and the star striker scored in front of open goal.

The game was halted after 83 minutes when a fan fainted in the stands and required medical treatment.

Ledesma was one fo the first people to notice and rushed to his dugout to pick up a medical kit and hand it over to the crowd.

The game was paused for quite some time while the supporter received medical attention until they were taken to hospital with reports suggesting their condition is thankfully stable.

Barcelona scored a third after the game was restarted when Lewandowski set Ansu Fati up in front of open goal in the 86th minute.

Ousmane Dembele capped off a big win with an exquisite run and weak shot that Ledesma failed to hold on to in the second minute of stoppage time

Cadiz vs Barcelona stats

Barcelona dominated tempo throughout the match against Cadiz.

Barca controlled a total of 71 per cent of possession during an impressive display at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

The Blaugrana registered a total of 16 shots, eight of which were on target.

Cadiz, on the other hand, produced six shots but none of them were on target

FT: Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona defeated Cadiz 4-0 at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in a dramatic encounter.

Barca opened the scoring with Frenkie de Jong after 55 minutes and sealed the win just 10 minutes later with a strike by Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana made it three on 86 minutes before Ousmane Dembele capped off a major win during stoppage time.

But the match was overshadowed by a tragic incident in the stands as a fan fainted during the closing minutes.

The game was paused until the supporter received medical treatment and was taken to hospital with reports suggesting their condition is thankfully stable

FT: Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona

Peep!

That's full-time in Cadiz!!!!

Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona

90+2 Demebele picks up a pass from Lewandowski in midfield and puts together a fantastic run down the right flank.

The forward fires a shot from the edge of the area that Ledesma can't hold on to and sees it ending up behind his net.

Second assist by Lewandowski!

Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona

90+2 Goal!

Barcelona score a fourth with Dembele!!!!

Cadiz 0-3 Barcelona

90 Three more minutes of stoppage time to go until full-time.

Both teams have now slowed down considering the result has been sealed a long while ago

Cadiz 0-3 Barcelona

86 That surely seals it for Barcelona!

Lewandowski picks up a fantastic pass from midfield and breaks through Cadiz's defence.

The star striker passes to Fati on his left and the young star has no problem beating Ledesma

Cadiz 0-3 Barcelona

86 Goal!

Barcelona make it three with Fati!!!

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

85 What we know so far is that a fan suffered a heart problem in the stands.

The supporter received important medical assistance and was put to an ambulance before they were taken to hospital.

Reports suggest, their condition is thankfully stable

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

82 And we're back in Cadiz!

The players warmed up for 10 minutes until the referee restarted the match

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

It seems like a stretcher was brought to the stands from the pitch for a fan that fainted during the match.

Players are still warming up with the match expected to restart soon

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

Players from both teams are warming up with some drills.

We will obviously let you know if we receive a medical update

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

Players are coming back to the pitch, it seems like the game may restart soon.

Reminding you that the match was halted after 83 minutes

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

The game is still paused, we haven't seen the players, managers or referees coming out yet.

The official information from the stadium is that the game has been halted due to a health issue with a spectator.

A member of the medical staff has returned to the dugout and is receiving a warm and very well deserved ovation

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

Cadiz goalkeeper Ledesma was reportedly among the first to notice the medical emergency.

The keeper informed the referee, then rushed to his dugout before running back with a medical kit which he handed to the crowd

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

Players, fans and referees couldn't hide their concern after the incident unfolded.

The game has yet to restart, but that absolute priority is the fan's wellbeing

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

Players are going back to the dressing room.

Obviously, there is no information about when the match will restart.

The fan's health and life is the absolute priority

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

The players are still on the pitch.

But a decision could be made to call them back to the dressing room.

At this point in time, we can't give you more details but will keep you updated as this concerning situation progresses

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

What we know so far:

A supporter has suffered a medical issue and the game between Cadiz as well as Barcelona has been paused until further notice.

Stewards and medical staff are attending to the situation and are looking after the fan..

Cadiz goalkeeper Ledesma ran towards the stands with what looked like a medical kit, which he offered to the crowd

Players, managers, referees and fans are evidently concerned

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

90 Players are visibly concerned, the game has obviously stopped until further notice.

Stewards and medical staff are tending to a fan who's suffered a health issue

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

90 It looks like a supporter has had a medical emergency.

We are all hoping everything goes well and this incident ends in the best possible note

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

88 Players from both teams are visibly worried and concerned.

Araujo is currently praying...

This is quite a worrying moment

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

87 Cadiz goalkeeper Ledesma was just spotted running to the stands holding what looks like a medical kit.

The keeper handed it over to the crowd

Cadiz 0-2 Barcelona

87 Commentators claim there may have been a health emergency.