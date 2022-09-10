Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO