ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Dozens of Satellites Fly Through Space in Single-File Line in Bizarre Video

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZBF4_0hqCJBqg00

If you thought UFOs were weird, then check out the clip below. A curator working at a museum in Japan captured the following footage which shows dozens of satellites flying through space in an oddly single-file straight line.

According to Newsweek, the strange clip was captured by Hiratsuka City Museum curator Daichi Fujii. Fujii’s footage was taken in the city of Hiratsuka, Japan on September 5th. The clip reportedly shows a group of “internet-beaming” Starlink satellites built by Elon Musk‘s U.S.-based company SpaceX. The satellites seen in the video are part of SpaceX’s 40th mission of 2022 so far.

In speaking with the outlet, the curator said they captured the clip on a tripod with a high-sensitivity digital camera. He then manually moved the camera to follow the single-file satellites across the sky.

“It’s not the first time I’ve seen a Starlink satellite passing overhead,” Fujii explained. “I’ve seen it many times before.”

The outlet states the museum curator has captured footage previously of another trail of Starlink satellites, last in 2019. Though at that time, he kept the camera motionless rather than tracking the crafts’ trail across the sky.

As strange as the above phenomenon may seem, however, these kinds of launches are becoming increasingly common. Starlink launched its first batch of satellites in May 2019. Since then, the tech company has launched more than 3,000 into space. Currently, there 2,991 of them orbiting the earth.

Pros and Cons of Starlink Satellites

As is the case with any new technology, there’s an upside and a downside about having so many Starlink satellites orbiting the earth.

The most obvious benefit, as highlighted by Newsweek, is that Starlink’s satellites enable people and populations in remote areas that don’t typically have access to cable and fiber internet online access. Additionally, the multitude of satellites also enables customers utilizing Starlink to transfer data relatively quickly. Per the outlet, the satellites sit at an altitude of about 340 miles.

Outside access for extremely remote communities and populations is the obvious major benefit that Starlink has over other means of internet providers. However, the major downside is the growing number of space debris littering our atmosphere and the immediate area around planet earth. More acutely, though, astronomers and casual star gazers alike are worried the growing number of satellites around the planet could potentially disrupt clear views of the night sky.

The outlet states SpaceX has reportedly taken several steps to minimize that risk. One solution includes changing materials on the outside of the satellite to reflect sunlight at different angles. Another sees the company installing sun visors on the crafts that are intended to block sunlight from hitting them in the first place.

Comments / 7

Related
Outsider.com

‘Surgeon’ Removes Live Snake From Woman’s Ear in Wild Viral Video

Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. A video of the attempted surgery, with squirming footage, has received more than 125,000 views as people debate whether it is real.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Space Debris#Video Camera#Newsweek#Hiratsuka City Museum
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature

Rangers at Denali National Park in Alaska recently shared photos of a rare animal sighting they had in the park. On Saturday, the park posted two photos on Facebook that officials had taken of two rarely seen wolverines. These little guys are so slippery and elusive that even park rangers rarely, if ever, see them. But, they were spotted this weekend, and the rangers managed to snap a few photos before the critters disappeared again.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheDailyBeast

Terrifying Moment When Storm Turns Ferris Wheel Into Windmill

Violent storms may have marked the end of Italy’s brutal heatwave, but not without causing massive damage to a number of structures, including a ferris wheel in the Tuscan coastal town of Piombino that started spinning like a windmill early Thursday. No one was on the ride when the storm swept through, but several people captured the cars flying around the wheel as the wind whipped it out of control. The system is expected to linger over the Italian peninsula for another 24 hours. A #Piombino durante il passaggio del violento fronte temporalesco. Allerta gialla estesa fino a domani! pic.twitter.com/sVn9OeOfpM— Eugenio Giani (@EugenioGiani) August 18, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
TRAFFIC
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo, Has Fans Concerned

American Pickers fans have had former star Frank Fritz on their minds as the 56-year-old suffered a stroke in July. Recently though, Fritz provided fans with a positive update about his condition and he seems to be on the mend. Nevertheless, the American Pickers fanbase is still showing concern as its current star, Mike Wolfe, appears completely unrecognizable in one of his new posts. See his recent Tweet below.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

558K+
Followers
60K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy