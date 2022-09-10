ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NFL Opening Night TV Ratings Revealed for Bills-Rams Game

By Sean Griffin
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I135o_0hqCJ8Hk00

Despite the matchup between defending Super Bowl champs Los Angeles Rams and this year’s Super Bowl odds-favorite Buffalo Bills being a highly-anticipated matchup, it didn’t live up to its billing. However, the NFL TV ratings surely matched previous years.

The high-powered Bills offense led by Josh Allen stormed the Rams, while the Buffalo defense suffocated Stafford and caused multiple turnovers. The game ended with a 31-10 score, and Josh Allen showed the league why many think he may be the NFL’s most talented quarterback.

However, the Nielsen ratings from the showing proved that football still reigns supreme in America. The preliminary numbers compared favorably with last year’s Thursday league debut.

More than 21 million viewers watched across NBC, Peacock, and the NFL Digital properties. This marks the fourth consecutive year topping that overall viewership number. Final Nielsen rating numbers will be in on Monday.

The strong numbers bode well for the NFL when considering the obstacles this year’s game had to overcome. Considering the game turned lopsided in the third and fourth quarters and the fact it aired around the time Queen Elizabeth passed away, the numbers could’ve suffered more.

Isaiah McKenzie’s Touchdown Gender Reveal Surely Boosted NFL TV Ratings

The NFL season got underway Thursday night as the defending champions Los Angeles Rams faced off against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. The Bills dominated the game, ultimately winning 31-10. Isaiah McKenzie, a player slated for a huge breakout year with the team, caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter.

The reception put the Bills up by a score. They would add two more touchdowns in the rout of Los Angeles. McKenzie finished the game with two receptions for 19 yards and the score.

Once Isaiah McKenzie scored, he made sure to make this celebration one that his family won’t ever forget. In a viral video posted to TikTok and Twitter, we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of McKenzie’s family and why they loved his celebration.

After scoring the touchdown, McKenzie walks through the end zone as his teammates congratulate him. As the cameraman approaches McKenzie, the receiver walks toward the camera.

He gets close up to the camera, and in front of millions of Americans watching at home, McKenzie says: “it’s a boy!”

Then, the TikTok cuts to a phone view of his family watching the game. It’s easy to see the family is already excited after McKenzie scored the touchdown. However, when he announces the gender of his sister’s baby, the crowd goes crazy.

Plenty of fans flooded Twitter to share their thoughts on McKenzie’s gender reveal announcement during his touchdown celebration.

“How sweet is this,” one fan commented on the social media platform.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in weeks!!! I love this team,” one Bills fan wrote. Other people were happy for the social media post to clear up confusion some earlier confusion they had from his announcement. “I was wondering why he was saying that. Congratulations,” one fan wrote.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson Roasted Online for His Pregame Outfit

New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson picked out a special outfit to wear for his Monday Night Football arrival at his old stadium. After all, you need to look stylin’ as you stroll nonchalantly into Lumen Field. To give off the perfect vibe, Russell Wilson, one of the NFL’s brightest stars, picked out an icy mint green suit, complete with a white shirt and black bow tie. He also was wearing a pair of shades and some headphones to complete his pre-game ensemble. Then like the football fashionista he is, Wilson shared a video of his outfit with his 5.6 million followers. He captioned it all “Game Time.”
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Stafford, NY
Outsider.com

‘Surgeon’ Removes Live Snake From Woman’s Ear in Wild Viral Video

Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. A video of the attempted surgery, with squirming footage, has received more than 125,000 views as people debate whether it is real.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Authorities Discover Two Bodies in Colorado Reservoir

The bodies of two missing men were recovered from Colorado’s Dillon Reservoir on Friday after local authorities executed an exhaustive search, rescue, and recovery mission. According to Out There Colorado, the two unidentified males were last season on Thursday. Allegedly intoxicated, several reports state the two men were seen driving a vehicle near one of the reservoir’s nearby campgrounds. Authorities later discovered an unoccupied vehicle near the scene.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Nielsen Ratings#Super Bowl Champs#American Football#Buffalo Bills#Nbc
Outsider.com

WATCH: Black Bear Crashes Toddler’s Birthday Party in Connecticut

A two-year-old Connecticut boy had a surprise visit from a black bear while he was celebrating his birthday last week. The guest of honor, Cyrus Majidian, was enjoying a party in his West Hartford backyard with about 30 people in attendance, including 10 children. And his family had set up a picnic table with an impressive spread of bagels, lox, cupcakes, and more, which apparently enticed the bear.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator’s Reaction To Being Cleaned Goes Viral

This albino alligator named Coconut loves bath time. In this viral TikTok, this albino alligator looked absolutely thrilled to be scrubbed down by her caretaker. The adorable footage was shared by The Reptile Zoo (@thereptilezoo) of Fountain Valley, California. In the cute video, Coconut’s caretaker scrubs Coconut with a toothbrush....
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Empty Paddleboard Found on Colorado Lake Leads Rescuers To Body

An unidentified man has been found dead in a Colorado Lake after boaters report an empty paddleboard floating in the water. According to the state’s Parks and Wildlife, a man was seen falling into James M. Robb Colorado State Park’s Corn Lake around 8 pm Saturday (Sept. 10). The witnesses claimed that the paddleboarder was not wearing a lifejacket, and they did not see him resurface.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Welcomes Wife Gwen Stefani to Grand Ole Opry Stage for the First Time: VIDEO

Country music star Blake Shelton welcomed his wife Gwen Stefani to the Grand Ole Opry. It was Stefani’s first time ever on the stage. Shelton and Stefani met while they were both judges on the popular singing competition show The Voice. They have since been in a committed relationship and got married last year. Shelton was introducing the newest winner of The Voice, Todd Tilghman, for his Grand Ole Opry debut. Shelton then returned to the stage to perform his latest single, “No Body.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Florida Man Who Got Arm Bitten Off By Alligator and Survived in Swamp Gives Wild Interview

A Florida man is opening up about a recent nightmarish alligator attack that resulted in the loss of one of his arms. After a gator bit Eric Merda’s arm off while swimming in Lake Manatee, he spent three exhausting days on the swamp with one arm, Tampa’s WTSP reports. There have been at least a half-dozen gator attacks in the Tampa Bay region this season, the most recent of which involved a 77-year-old woman over Labor Day weekend. Merda is one of those fortunate individuals who were able to share his experience.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Outsider.com

‘Monarch’ Premiere Recap: Everything That Went Down on the Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins Series Debut

The premiere of Monarch celebrated Dottie and Albie Roman and their kids, setting up this deliciously dysfunctional drama about the country music world. But really, it was all about Susan Sarandon’s Dottie, the queen of country. After four decades of superstardom, she’s dying of cancer. And Dottie wants to pass her crown, in this case a white Stetson studded with crystals, to her oldest daughter. And like the queen she is, Dottie plans her final act to the last detail. It’s a daughter-assisted suicide, but it’s all OK, she tells Nicky.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

558K+
Followers
60K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy