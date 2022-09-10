NFL Opening Night TV Ratings Revealed for Bills-Rams Game

Despite the matchup between defending Super Bowl champs Los Angeles Rams and this year’s Super Bowl odds-favorite Buffalo Bills being a highly-anticipated matchup, it didn’t live up to its billing. However, the NFL TV ratings surely matched previous years.

The high-powered Bills offense led by Josh Allen stormed the Rams, while the Buffalo defense suffocated Stafford and caused multiple turnovers. The game ended with a 31-10 score, and Josh Allen showed the league why many think he may be the NFL’s most talented quarterback.

However, the Nielsen ratings from the showing proved that football still reigns supreme in America. The preliminary numbers compared favorably with last year’s Thursday league debut.

More than 21 million viewers watched across NBC, Peacock, and the NFL Digital properties. This marks the fourth consecutive year topping that overall viewership number. Final Nielsen rating numbers will be in on Monday.

The strong numbers bode well for the NFL when considering the obstacles this year’s game had to overcome. Considering the game turned lopsided in the third and fourth quarters and the fact it aired around the time Queen Elizabeth passed away, the numbers could’ve suffered more.

Isaiah McKenzie’s Touchdown Gender Reveal Surely Boosted NFL TV Ratings

The NFL season got underway Thursday night as the defending champions Los Angeles Rams faced off against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. The Bills dominated the game, ultimately winning 31-10. Isaiah McKenzie, a player slated for a huge breakout year with the team, caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter.

The reception put the Bills up by a score. They would add two more touchdowns in the rout of Los Angeles. McKenzie finished the game with two receptions for 19 yards and the score.

Once Isaiah McKenzie scored, he made sure to make this celebration one that his family won’t ever forget. In a viral video posted to TikTok and Twitter, we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of McKenzie’s family and why they loved his celebration.

After scoring the touchdown, McKenzie walks through the end zone as his teammates congratulate him. As the cameraman approaches McKenzie, the receiver walks toward the camera.

He gets close up to the camera, and in front of millions of Americans watching at home, McKenzie says: “it’s a boy!”

Then, the TikTok cuts to a phone view of his family watching the game. It’s easy to see the family is already excited after McKenzie scored the touchdown. However, when he announces the gender of his sister’s baby, the crowd goes crazy.

Plenty of fans flooded Twitter to share their thoughts on McKenzie’s gender reveal announcement during his touchdown celebration.

“How sweet is this,” one fan commented on the social media platform.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in weeks!!! I love this team,” one Bills fan wrote. Other people were happy for the social media post to clear up confusion some earlier confusion they had from his announcement. “I was wondering why he was saying that. Congratulations,” one fan wrote.