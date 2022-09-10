ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Merced names coaches for women’s basketball program and new water polo teams

By Shawn Jansen
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

UC Merced named coaches for its women’s basketball and new men’s and women’s water polo programs this week.

Executive Director for Recreation & Athletics David Dunham named Kellie Bernard as the women’s basketball coach on Friday afternoon.

Johnny Bega, an NCAA national champion while on the staff at Cal and a longtime San Jose State coach, was named the first head men’s and women’s water polo coach at UC Merced earlier this week.

Bernard was the lead assistant at Menlo College last year, when she helped lead the Oaks to 16 wins and a berth in the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship tournament.

“I am thrilled and honored to be named the new head coach of UC Merced women’s basketball,” Bernard said. “This program has a history of success and excellence that I am excited to build upon. With this strong foundation, an exceptional school, and a skilled group of players, I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead this program to new heights.”

Bernard takes over for former Bobcats coach Sarah Hopkins-Cherry, who stepped down to take over the Cal State Monterey Bay women’s basketball program in June. UC Merced went 103-66 during her tenure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnvhn_0hqCJ0Dw00
Former Menlo College assistant Kellie Bernard was named UC Merced women’s basketball coach on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Menlo Athletics/Menlo Athletics

Bernard also served as an assistant at Ohio Christian University and Ohio Wesleyan University. Bernard, who is a native of Swayzee, Indiana, holds a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Clarks Summit University and a master’s in adapted physical education from Western Michigan University.

“We are excited to have Kellie join our staff to lead our women’s basketball program,” Dunham said. “I look forward to working with her to continue to build on our tradition of success within our women’s basketball program.”

Atwater alum takes over water polo program

Bega, who graduated from Atwater High, comes to UC Merced with more than 25 years of coaching experience at various levels including as a Cal assistant and 10 years at San Jose State, which included three as the women’s water polo coach.

“I am excited to have Johnny to lead the startup of our men’s and women’s water polo teams,” Dunham said. “He brings a wealth of experience from all levels of water polo and his experience with water polo in the Valley will allow us to build a successful program.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7WEH_0hqCJ0Dw00
Johnny Bega, an NCAA national champion while on the staff at Cal and a longtime San Jose State coach, was named the first men’s and women’s head water polo coach at UC Merced earlier this week. Submitted by UC Merced Athletics/UC Merced

Bega led San Jose State to a pair of top-10 final rankings and 20-win seasons during his three years as head coach.

Bega had stints as a volunteer assistant at Santa Clara and Long Beach State prior to San Jose State. On the international level, Bega has served as the USA National Zone 11 junior girls and youth boys head coach. From 1997-2001, he coached in Japan, Hungary, Brazil, Greece and Holland.

“I am truly excited about joining University of California, Merced Athletics and am looking forward to mentoring student athletes at the highest level,” Bega said. “I’m coming with ‘Anything is possible.’ Anything is possible for student athletes and I look forward in guiding their journey.”

The 1999 Long Beach State graduate majored in vocational education. Bega will relocate to the Central Valley from Colorado with his wife, Alexandra, daughter Keira, and two English bulldogs.

“I am super excited to come back to the Valley and the rich history of water polo,” Bega said.

