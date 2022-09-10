Read full article on original website
Engadget
The next Nintendo Direct streams on September 13th
This is not a drill (or a tweet from a phony Nintendo account). Nintendo has at long last revealed when its next showcase takes place. It has set a Nintendo Direct for September 13th at 10AM ET. You can watch the stream on Nintendo's YouTube channel or below. It's worth...
Digital Trends
5 exciting Nintendo Direct announcements you might have missed
The September 2022 Nintendo Direct contained lots of big announcements, including the reveal that Breath of the Wild‘s sequel is titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will be released on May 12, 2023. Although that, and some of the other big first-party announcements, are what people will remember most about the show, quite a few cool announcements at the show may have gone under the radar.
Polygon
Everything announced at Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct
Ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in November and The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild 2 in 2023, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct broadcast Tuesday to round out its slate of upcoming games. The 40-minute livestream focused largely on Nintendo’s winter games lineup, but also revealed the official name of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Digital Trends
Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to watch and what to expect
After a long summer of waiting, we’re finally getting a full-sized Nintendo Direct on September 13. The presentation will mostly focus on games launching on Nintendo Switch this winter, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have some surprises in store for viewers. Here’s how you can watch the event and what to expect.
Digital Trends
Kill some time before Pikmin 4’s 2023 release with this excellent indie
September’s Nintendo Direct was filled with exciting announcements (especially if you’re an RPG fan), but one left-field surprise especially caught players’ attention: Pikmin 4 is officially in the works and it’s coming out in 2023. It’s a cause for celebration considering that Pikmin 3, the series’ last mainline entry, came out in 2013.
Digital Trends
Assassin’s Creed Mirage does not have an Adults Only rating or loot boxes
After a weekend of confusion, Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage does not currently have an Adults Only rating. The publisher chalks the issue up to a mistake and reaffirms that the game will not feature gambling, as an Xbox listing indicated. Following Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward stream, fans...
Digital Trends
Is there a Netflix free trial? Everything you need to know
Even if you’re not big into streaming, you’ve almost certainly heard of Netflix. And although it’s not quite as dominant as it once was in a very crowded streaming market, Netflix is still a household name. But it’s definitely not the cheapest service out there (especially if you want to enjoy your shows and movies in 1080p or 4K). Because of this, you might be looking around for a Netflix free trial so you can explore the platform before you hand over any cash, or at least a Netflix deal so that you don’t have to pay full price. Here’s the scoop.
Digital Trends
Pikmin 4 is coming in 2023 and it’ll let you play from a Pikmin’s perspective
Pikmin 4 will come to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023, one decade after the last game in the series. This news comes by way of the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. While it’s unknown when the game will launch or what all of its new features will be, we do know the game will include a new camera perspective.
Digital Trends
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe brings a Wii classic to Switch next year
The year is three-quarters of the way through, but Kirby’s 30th anniversary is still going strong. Today’s Nintendo Direct has announced that a remaster of the pink puffball’s 2011 Wii game, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, will be coming to Nintendo Switch next spring. Kirby...
Polygon
Splatoon 3 is getting its first post-launch Splatfest
Deep Cut, the new hosts of Splatoon 3, announced the first post-launch Splatfest for Splatoon 3 at the Nintendo Direct on Tuesday. The announcement also confirmed that the game will be getting more free updates in the future. Splatfest is a regular digital competitive event that takes place in the...
Should you pay $3,000 for a gaming laptop? This one's worth it
The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model delivers excellent gaming performance within a design you'll actually want to take everywhere.
Digital Trends
Valkyrie Elysium shakes up a classic RPG recipe with mixed results
I’ve had around a week with a demo build of Square Enix’s upcoming action JRPG Valkyrie Elysium. During that time, I’ve been at a loss for words. I don’t mean that in a “Wow, this is great!” or “Wow, this sucks!” type of way. It’s more of a “I don’t have much to say about this at all so far” situation.
Digital Trends
God of War: Ragnarok concludes September’s State of Play triumphantly
To cap off PlayStation’s September 13 State of Play, we got another look at God of War: Ragnarok, as well as the reveal of a special controller releasing alongside the game. Sony Santa Monica Studios’ special-edition PS5 DualSense controller for God of War: Ragnarok is a crisp blue and white, and has two sigils engraved on its touchpad. It’s the first Sony-produced special DualSense controller of its kind, and it releases ahead of the customizable DualSense Edge controller teased at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. As the studio wrote on the PlayStation Blog, the DualSense controller sports a blue-and-white design inspired by Midgard, the mythical world of the Norse gods. The touchpad is engraved with the bear and wolf sigil to represent the relationship between Kratos and Atreus, as well as their personalities.
Digital Trends
GoldenEye 007 hitting Nintendo Switch Online with online play
A new slate of games set to arrive soon on Nintendo Switch Online was just announced, with the biggest surprise being GoldenEye 007 arriving with online support. The port is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company revealed a new batch of classic N64 titles...
Polygon
The fork in the road facing third-party tabletop RPGs
At the turn of the millennium, premiere tabletop publisher Wizards of the Coast purchased the rights to Dungeons & Dragons from a struggling TSR. Ryan Dancey, one of Wizards’ vice presidents at the time, marked his stewardship of the popular tabletop RPG with the creation of the Open Gaming License. This collection of legal copyright permissions opened the doors to third-party publishers who wanted to create their own books for the new 3rd edition of D&D, or the d20 system more broadly.
Digital Trends
Splatoon 3 players: You need to download the Nintendo Switch Online app
Splatoon 3 just wrapped up its launch weekend, with players flooding into Inkopolis to live the life of a kid-squid. If you’re one of those players, there’s a handy companion you’re going to want to bring along to the Turf War: the Nintendo Switch Online app. Nintendo’s...
Digital Trends
First Tekken 8 trailer shows Jin and Kazuya beating the snot out of each other
After a quick look at Kazuya’s face passed as a tease at the future of the Tekken series at the fighting game tournament Evo, we finally got a full look at Tekken 8. PlayStation’s State of Play took a full look at the visuals and gave a peek at the gameplay we can expect from the long-awaited sequel to the ever-enduring Tekken 7.
How to get the Edgerunners jacket in Cyberpunk 2077
The Edgerunners jacket is a fun little crossover that update 1.6 (opens in new tab) added to Cyberpunk 2077, and if you've been watching the new Netflix series, you might very well recognise it. This armor piece is styled after the jacket that David Martinez wears in the new Edgerunners anime. If you want his look, or just really like the colour yellow, you might want to grab it for yourself.
Digital Trends
Everything revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022
The Disney D23 Expo has come and gone, leaving behind plenty of juicy reveals that have audiences craving more. The Mouse House shared details and trailers for its many films and TV shows, including those from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and 20th Century Studios. With so many surprises coming out...
Digital Trends
Forspoken’s fast-paced magical battles are going to be a blast
Any gamer interested in the upcoming magical action RPG Forspoken has been itching for more details since it was first teased in 2020 under the code name “Project Athia.” After a few delays, the new IP from Square Enix and Luminous Productions is finally set to launch in January 2023, giving the adventure a bit of room to breathe away from a packed fall release lineup.
