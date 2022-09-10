Meghan and Harry reunite with William and Kate following Queen’s death

The Waleses and Sussexes came together two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth . Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left for the late monarch in Windsor on Saturday, Sept. 10.

A spokesperson for Prince William confirmed via HELLO! ’s Royal Editor Emily Nash : “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier.”

The two couples stepped out together on Sept. 10 in Windsor.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan viewed tributes left by the public.

Sept. 10 was Catherine’s first public appearance since becoming the Princess of Wales.

Meghan and Harry, who live in California, recently returned to Europe to attend events. On Sept. 8, Harry traveled to Balmoral, where his grandmother passed away.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke with members of the public in Windsor.

In a statement on his grandmother’s passing, which was released on Sept. 10, William said: “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real. I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me.”

Meghan spoke with children during the surprise outing.

The brothers’ father became King following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8.

A hug for the Princess of Wales.

King Charles III expressed his love for his youngest son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan in his first speech as sovereign on Sept. 9. The monarch said, “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

The Princess of Wales and Meghan exchanged smiles before leaving.