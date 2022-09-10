Meghan and Harry reunite with William and Kate following Queen’s death
The Waleses and Sussexes came together two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth . Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left for the late monarch in Windsor on Saturday, Sept. 10.
RELATED:
Prince William releases moving statement following death of his ‘Grannie’
A spokesperson for Prince William confirmed via HELLO! ’s Royal Editor Emily Nash : “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier.”
Scroll to see pictures of the couples together:
Comments / 0