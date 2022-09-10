ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan and Harry reunite with William and Kate following Queen’s death

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJS5B_0hqCIQo800

The Waleses and Sussexes came together two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth . Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left for the late monarch in Windsor on Saturday, Sept. 10.

RELATED:

Prince William releases moving statement following death of his ‘Grannie’

A spokesperson for Prince William confirmed via HELLO! ’s Royal Editor Emily Nash : “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier.”

Scroll to see pictures of the couples together:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmcvE_0hqCIQo800

The two couples stepped out together on Sept. 10 in Windsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19srAl_0hqCIQo800

A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales said that the heir to the throne invited the “Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzeWa_0hqCIQo800

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan viewed tributes left by the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcFre_0hqCIQo800

Sept. 10 was Catherine’s first public appearance since becoming the Princess of Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3eLL_0hqCIQo800

Meghan and Harry, who live in California, recently returned to Europe to attend events. On Sept. 8, Harry traveled to Balmoral, where his grandmother passed away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vshVa_0hqCIQo800

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke with members of the public in Windsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvD1F_0hqCIQo800

In a statement on his grandmother’s passing, which was released on Sept. 10, William said: “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real. I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdgXQ_0hqCIQo800

Meghan spoke with children during the surprise outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdc3x_0hqCIQo800

The brothers’ father became King following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KngK7_0hqCIQo800

A hug for the Princess of Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqYDe_0hqCIQo800

King Charles III expressed his love for his youngest son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan in his first speech as sovereign on Sept. 9. The monarch said, “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbvq2_0hqCIQo800

The Princess of Wales and Meghan exchanged smiles before leaving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajFDy_0hqCIQo800

The Waleses and Sussexes waved goodbye prior to leaving together.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Marie Claire

An Anxious Prince William Once Confided in the Queen About Having Second Thoughts About Kate Middleton

Back in 2007, Prince William and Kate Middleton had been dating for around five years after meeting as students at the University of St. Andrews. William and Kate were both 25 years old, and the public pressure was mounting for William to propose. Speculation ran rampant—when will he pop the question?—but William, according to The Mirror, started to get cold feet.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Prince Of Wales#Uk#Royal Editor
The Independent

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
ANIMALS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy