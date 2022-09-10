ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 0

 

wbiw.com

BNL blasts past Edgewood with 9-0 win

ELLETTSVILLE – After going silent for so long, Bedford North Lawrence has found its voice. And it’s deafening. Billy Cline and Joseph Brazzell had two goals each as the Stars slammed Edgewood 9-0 for a mercy-rule finish during boys high school soccer action on Monday. BNL (4-3-2) posted...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Community Night coming to Terry Cole Field Friday night, to celebrate new turf

MITCHELL – Through the preparations for the Capitol Project for Mitchell Community Schools, Terry Cole Field is ready for Football and Soccer games moving forward. With the field being completed, MCS is hosting a Community Night to celebrate the new field with a tailgate alley where Board Members will be grilling burgers and hotdogs that will be available for free, at the personal expense of the board members.
MITCHELL, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Page and Printable Version

Below is the complete 2022-23 Indiana University men’s basketball schedule — head coach Mike Woodson’s second and the 123rd in program history. For a printable version of this schedule, CLICK HERE. Check back regularly for tip-off time and television updates. You can always find a current version...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
CORYDON, IN
wbiw.com

Purdue sets all-time student enrollment record in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE — Growing up in Indianapolis, Victor Chukwuocha dreamed of becoming an engineer and an entrepreneur. Chukwuocha and the 50,000-plus students at Purdue University this year who are persistently pursuing a Purdue education have been influenced and shaped by several strategic decisions made by Purdue’s Board of Trustees and President Mitch Daniels.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

Semifinalists announced for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships

BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 21 high school seniors have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. Congratulations to these exceptional students:. Brooke Bailey, Bloomington High School North. Felicia Bolander, Edgewood High School.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jack Allan Tanner

Jack Allan Tanner, 91, of Mitchell, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his residence. Born on December 24, 1930, in Mattoon, Illinois, he was the son of Freeman and Millie (Brasil) Tanner. He married Hazel (Ingram) Tanner on June 6, 1951, and she survives. Jack was a minister for United Pentecostal Church International and has authored more than 40 books. He retired as a Design Engineer at Lake Center Switch in Winona, MN. He was a member of Guide Pointe Church.
MITCHELL, IN
WTHR

Fall Shred-It Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17

INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Nina Laverne Reynolds

Nina Laverne Reynolds, 91, of Bloomfield, formerly of Needmore, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Nina was born on Friday, July 17, 1931, in Monroe County, she was the daughter of Orlando and Goldie (Deckard) Prince. Nina married James Earl Reynolds on January 8, 1949, and he preceded her in death on December 9, 2003, she had six children.
BLOOMFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Oakland City University welcomes the largest class in 16 years

OAKLAND CITY – According to data released by Oakland City University, the Fall 2022 incoming class of undergraduate students is the largest in 16 years. Enrollment ballooned to 189 new students, an increase in overall undergraduate enrollment on the OCU campus by. 12% from 2021 and 36% since 2017.
OAKLAND CITY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Gallery: Robert Loviscek Jr. honored during annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington firefighter Robert Loviscek Jr. was honored during the annual 9/11 ceremony Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Ivy Tech Community College. Loviscek obtained a beam from the Twin Towers, which were destroyed in the 9/11 terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, and drove it back to Bloomington. The beam was later used to create a 9/11 memorial at Ivy Tech where a ceremony is held each year to commemorate the attack and remember those who died.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: James M. Watson

James M. Watson 76 of Bedford passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 17, 1946, to James E. Watson and Edith R. (McKnight) Watson. James married Teresa Strader on March 4, 1987, and she survives. James retired from NWSC Crane, he was a veteran of the US Marine Corps.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Multicultural lessons for today from a thousand years ago, Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, September 15th from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Joshua Wells, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Social Informatics at IU South Bend, will discuss an indigenous culture called the Vincennes Phase that provides intriguing evidence about multicultural identities, their formation, negotiation, and maintenance from almost one thousand years ago.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Diamond Pet Foods chooses Indiana for its $259M state-of-the-art production center

RUSHVILLE– Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods today to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

