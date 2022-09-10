Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
BNL blasts past Edgewood with 9-0 win
ELLETTSVILLE – After going silent for so long, Bedford North Lawrence has found its voice. And it’s deafening. Billy Cline and Joseph Brazzell had two goals each as the Stars slammed Edgewood 9-0 for a mercy-rule finish during boys high school soccer action on Monday. BNL (4-3-2) posted...
wbiw.com
Howat starts her trip down Memory Lane as Stars top Bluejackets at Otis Park
BEDFORD – Nora Howat, the lone upperclassman on the Bedford North Lawrence roster, will take her final victory laps of her second home this week. It’s the farewell tour every senior dreads, when the memories swell to the surface, when she tries to absorb every detail during her last looks around Otis Park.
wbiw.com
Community Night coming to Terry Cole Field Friday night, to celebrate new turf
MITCHELL – Through the preparations for the Capitol Project for Mitchell Community Schools, Terry Cole Field is ready for Football and Soccer games moving forward. With the field being completed, MCS is hosting a Community Night to celebrate the new field with a tailgate alley where Board Members will be grilling burgers and hotdogs that will be available for free, at the personal expense of the board members.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Page and Printable Version
Below is the complete 2022-23 Indiana University men’s basketball schedule — head coach Mike Woodson’s second and the 123rd in program history. For a printable version of this schedule, CLICK HERE. Check back regularly for tip-off time and television updates. You can always find a current version...
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
wbiw.com
Finalists for the WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol are announced
BEDFORD – Who will be the next WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol?. The finalists listed below will compete on the Main Street Stage on Monday, September 19th at 7:30 p.m. WQRK Southern Indiana‘s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol is set to showcase singing...
wbiw.com
Purdue sets all-time student enrollment record in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE — Growing up in Indianapolis, Victor Chukwuocha dreamed of becoming an engineer and an entrepreneur. Chukwuocha and the 50,000-plus students at Purdue University this year who are persistently pursuing a Purdue education have been influenced and shaped by several strategic decisions made by Purdue’s Board of Trustees and President Mitch Daniels.
wbiw.com
Semifinalists announced for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 21 high school seniors have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. Congratulations to these exceptional students:. Brooke Bailey, Bloomington High School North. Felicia Bolander, Edgewood High School.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Allan Tanner
Jack Allan Tanner, 91, of Mitchell, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his residence. Born on December 24, 1930, in Mattoon, Illinois, he was the son of Freeman and Millie (Brasil) Tanner. He married Hazel (Ingram) Tanner on June 6, 1951, and she survives. Jack was a minister for United Pentecostal Church International and has authored more than 40 books. He retired as a Design Engineer at Lake Center Switch in Winona, MN. He was a member of Guide Pointe Church.
Current Publishing
Enshrined: Stehr to be inducted into Indiana Broadcasters Pioneers Hall of Fame
John Stehr recalls a time when “Punky Brewster,” a 1980s sitcom, had a higher rating than WTHR-TV Channel 13 news. The retired news anchor also recalls that when he joined the station in 1995, Channel 13 built a team around him that skyrocketed WTHR to the No. 1 news station in Indianapolis.
WTHR
Fall Shred-It Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17
INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Nina Laverne Reynolds
Nina Laverne Reynolds, 91, of Bloomfield, formerly of Needmore, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Nina was born on Friday, July 17, 1931, in Monroe County, she was the daughter of Orlando and Goldie (Deckard) Prince. Nina married James Earl Reynolds on January 8, 1949, and he preceded her in death on December 9, 2003, she had six children.
wbiw.com
Oakland City University welcomes the largest class in 16 years
OAKLAND CITY – According to data released by Oakland City University, the Fall 2022 incoming class of undergraduate students is the largest in 16 years. Enrollment ballooned to 189 new students, an increase in overall undergraduate enrollment on the OCU campus by. 12% from 2021 and 36% since 2017.
bloomingtonian.com
Gallery: Robert Loviscek Jr. honored during annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Bloomington, Indiana
Bloomington firefighter Robert Loviscek Jr. was honored during the annual 9/11 ceremony Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Ivy Tech Community College. Loviscek obtained a beam from the Twin Towers, which were destroyed in the 9/11 terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, and drove it back to Bloomington. The beam was later used to create a 9/11 memorial at Ivy Tech where a ceremony is held each year to commemorate the attack and remember those who died.
wbiw.com
Obituary: James M. Watson
James M. Watson 76 of Bedford passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 17, 1946, to James E. Watson and Edith R. (McKnight) Watson. James married Teresa Strader on March 4, 1987, and she survives. James retired from NWSC Crane, he was a veteran of the US Marine Corps.
wbiw.com
Multicultural lessons for today from a thousand years ago, Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, September 15th from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Joshua Wells, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Social Informatics at IU South Bend, will discuss an indigenous culture called the Vincennes Phase that provides intriguing evidence about multicultural identities, their formation, negotiation, and maintenance from almost one thousand years ago.
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community, Dylan Query Shoots Movie in Pike Co.
Dylan Query, Local Movie Director from Pike County, talks about his New Movie “Cold Cross” out now in limited release.
wbiw.com
Diamond Pet Foods chooses Indiana for its $259M state-of-the-art production center
RUSHVILLE– Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods today to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education awards up to $4.21 million to schools to celebrate student success
INDIANA – At the first-ever Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) awarded up to $4.21 million to schools across the state to celebrate their progress and achievement in supporting student excellence and growth. “Indiana’s educators bring passion and energy to classrooms across the state...
