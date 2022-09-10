Read full article on original website
Related
Missing 84-Year-Old Woman Found 'Safe' with Loyal Dog She Adopted Days Before by Her Side
Two days after an 84-year-old woman went missing in Texas, her nephew got the call that she had been found — with her dog by her side. KHOU 11 reported that, according to police, the woman, Pearl Radcliff was found unconscious on a sidewalk. In a September 8 Facebook...
Click2Houston.com
Houston rescue dog featured on People Magazine
HOUSTON – From a Houston shelter to the pages of People Magazine. The incredible journey of Koda the Canine Yoda, an adorable local pup that has been chosen as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest this year. Koda is a very photogenic dog...
Man's body found in front hallway of home days after death, Friendswood police say
Police believe foul play may be involved in the latest death. They're now looking for a vehicle of interest.
Angry mom goes after 12-year-old player who tackled her son
A seemingly routine play at a youth football game in Houston between the Southside Ravens and the Northwest Gorillas has attracted the attention of local police after an overzealous parent chose to involve herself in the action on the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed in drive-by was shot at least 5 times in southwest Houston, police say
Witnesses told police the shooter was in a white, newer-model Jeep Renegade that sped away. That's the only description investigators had.
fox26houston.com
Body found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston; investigation underway
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday morning. Authorities said the discovery was made at 901 North York Street around 8:30 a.m. Officials stated HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when they found a man's body in the bayou.
KENS 5
Newly adopted dog stays by owner's side after she wandered from home, went missing for 48 hours
HOUSTON — An 84-year-old woman who had been missing since Wednesday has been found, police said. Pearl Radcliffe's nephew got a call Friday afternoon before 5 p.m. that she was at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Police said she was found unconscious on a sidewalk on Beechnut Street. She is...
Click2Houston.com
Grave mystery: Officials seek answers after casket found buried on woman’s property in Crosby
CROSBY, Texas – It was a defining moment Tuesday morning when, using ground penetration radar, Texas EquuSearch uncovered the first hard evidence of something buried below the surface of the ground on a piece of land in Crosby that one woman purchased for her family. Miriam Soza said what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Houston-area giraffe 'Jacob' in the running for America's Favorite Pet
ALVIN, Texas - The search for America’s Favorite Pet is on, and we have a contender right here in the Houston area. Jacob the Giraffe from the Bayou Wildlife Zoo is currently in second place in the Top 10 group round. "He loves to eat. Obviously, he loves branches,...
Man dies after grabbing onto moving car and falling off in Acres Homes area
Police believe the man grabbed onto the car when it was stopped at a light and held on for a couple blocks before falling off. The driver likely never realized the man was hanging on, HPD said.
Video shows massive alligator strolling through Cinco Ranch subdivision
Have you ever seen a gator be lifted off the ground by a tow truck? Now you have! 🐊
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pearland.com
Looking For Their Families
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals.
Body found in Friendswood home identified; victim's vehicle found impounded in Houston, police say
Police identified the victim and added that his truck, which they had earlier said was seen on surveillance video leaving his home, was found impounded in Houston
'Ink Master' competitors open tattoo parlor in The Woodlands Mall
Revolt Tattoos opened in The Woodlands Mall in July. (Courtesy Revolt Tattoos) Tattoo parlor Revolt Tattoos opened in The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, on July 10. Revolt Tattoos is owned by Joey Hamilton and Walter Frank, who competed on “Ink Master” for seasons 3 and...
fox26houston.com
Another Houston mom comes forward about monkey sounds made at daughter's volleyball game
HOUSTON - Another parent is coming forward with allegations of racism at a Houston area volleyball game. "I'm hoping to God that's not what they're learning at home; a lot of these homes need to think about what you're modeling for your children," said Karen Morton. Morton has an Afro-Latina...
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
Surveillance video shows thieves wanted for robbing optometrist office in southwest Houston
Police just released video of the alleged robbery that happened nearly a month ago in southwest Houston. This pair has also been connected to a Sept. 2 incident at an eye care store on San Felipe.
fox26houston.com
Houston teacher's aide fired, accused of choking 5-year-old boy
HOUSTON - A teacher's aide, who was accused of choking a five-year-old boy, has been fired. Earlier this month, the child's mother says she got a call from the nurse at Beatrice Mayes Institute in Houston's South Park neighborhood that alerted her he had a scratch on his neck. BACKGROUND:...
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
Comments / 2