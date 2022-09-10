ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston rescue dog featured on People Magazine

HOUSTON – From a Houston shelter to the pages of People Magazine. The incredible journey of Koda the Canine Yoda, an adorable local pup that has been chosen as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest this year. Koda is a very photogenic dog...
Body found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston; investigation underway

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday morning. Authorities said the discovery was made at 901 North York Street around 8:30 a.m. Officials stated HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when they found a man's body in the bayou.
Houston-area giraffe 'Jacob' in the running for America's Favorite Pet

ALVIN, Texas - The search for America’s Favorite Pet is on, and we have a contender right here in the Houston area. Jacob the Giraffe from the Bayou Wildlife Zoo is currently in second place in the Top 10 group round. "He loves to eat. Obviously, he loves branches,...
Looking For Their Families

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals.
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood

KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
Houston teacher's aide fired, accused of choking 5-year-old boy

HOUSTON - A teacher's aide, who was accused of choking a five-year-old boy, has been fired. Earlier this month, the child's mother says she got a call from the nurse at Beatrice Mayes Institute in Houston's South Park neighborhood that alerted her he had a scratch on his neck. BACKGROUND:...
