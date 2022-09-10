ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL: AFC Wild Card-Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

By Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alT1e_0hqCHGBt00

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
533
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy