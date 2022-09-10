ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Fontana Herald News

Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino

Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Arrests made in May home invasion robbery in Riverside

Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Edge leaders seeking $300K safety grant after deadly school bus crash

Leaders in one valley community are hoping to make improvements to a road where a 9-year-old girl was hit by a car and killed after getting off her school bus last December. At a meeting Tuesday, the Desert Edge community council heard an update on funding county officials applied for to improve sidewalk safety in The post Desert Edge leaders seeking $300K safety grant after deadly school bus crash appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Double homicide investigation shuts down San Bernardino street

Police have shut down a San Bernardino street Monday to investigate a double homicide.Few details were available Monday, but the murders appeared to have been shootings between the occupants of two vehicles at North Waterman Avenue and East Baseline Street. The vehicles involved both appear to be white — one a four-door sedan, the other a sport utility vehicle. It's unclear how many people were in the sedan, which was left with its doors open.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Charges Filed Against Teens For Alleged Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle

Charges were filed Monday against two teenage suspects arrested in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio were arrested Thursday morning along with a 14-year-old juvenile after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Burglars captured inside a residence in the Fairview Fire evacuation zone

Three people were found stealing from residences inside the evacuated properties near the Fairview Fire. On Saturday, around 1:39 p.m., deputies assigned to the Fairview Fire incident were dispatched to the area of Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road near Hemet to investigate three people casing the neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer. The deputies The post Burglars captured inside a residence in the Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Police in SoCal rescue family from flash flood

A disturbance call became a swift water rescue for police in San Bernardino on Sunday. Officers who responded to the call were in the process of speaking with a family when a flash flood unexpectedly broke out. The mother and her two children were standing in ankle-deep water when they...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Two people shot to death in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A double homicide investigation was underway in San Bernardino Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. in the area near N. Waterman Avenue and E. Baseline Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Three people were shot and two people died as a result of...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood

Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Suspected looters arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

Three people were arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies after they allegedly broke into a home within the Fairview Fire evacuation zone. Deputies responded to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane in Hemet Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. after receiving reports of suspicious people in the neighborhood. When they arrived on scene, deputies found […]
HEMET, CA
foxla.com

Massive fire erupts at warehouse in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are battling a five-alarm fire that broke out at a warehouse in Riverside County Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of Opportunity Way. Right now Opportunity Way at Meridian Parkway is closed as the firefight continues. This...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed and 1 Injured in DUI Crash near Temecula Valley [Wildomar, CA]

WILDOMAR, CA (September 9, 2022) – Saturday morning, a fatal crash near Temecula Valley Freeway left one person dead and one hospitalized. The incident happened on September 3rd, at around 3:30 a.m., near the intersection of Grape Street and Olive Street. According to Wildomar police, a 34-year-old Hesperia man...
WILDOMAR, CA
NBC San Diego

Three Injured After Helicopter Assigned to Fairview Fire Crashes

Three people were injured after a helicopter assigned to the Fairview fire crashed while landing at the Banning Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. where one pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire Riverside. All three were extricated from...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students

A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspected Violent Felon Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges

A 32-year-old suspected violent felon who was found running near railroad tracks in Rancho Mirage pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City was charged on June 30 with five felony counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, assault on a person causing great bodily harm and false imprisonment, according to court records. A warrant out for his arrest was also issued.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA

