NFL

Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears

When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
How Posey inspired Bills QB Allen to always sign autographs

California native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen grew up rooting for the Giants, so it’s no surprise the 26-year-old looked up to catcher Buster Posey when he was a child. But aside from providing Allen with some must-watch baseball, the three-time World Series champion also taught him a...
What we learned as big mistake hurts Junis in loss to Braves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Exactly one year ago, the Giants celebrated one of their best moments since the three-title years, clinching a postseason spot with weeks to go in the regular season. Times have changed. On the night when the Dodgers clinched the NL West title, the Giants lost 5-1 to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties

The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL

The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
BALTIMORE, MD
Why RGIII called Week 1 'the most Carson Wentz game ever'

Commanders fans saw two versions of Carson Wentz during their team's season-opening win over the Jaguars Sunday. There was "Good Carson," who connected with Washington receivers for 313 yards and four touchdowns, including a 49-yard dime to Terry McLaurin for six points in the fourth quarter. Then there was "Bad Carson," who threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions to help the Jaguars turn a 14-3 halftime deficit into a 22-14 lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the game.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues

The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
Colts sign Tony Brown to 53-man roster

The Colts officially waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday afternoon and they moved quickly to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. They did not fill it with another kicker, however. The team has signed cornerback Tony Brown off of their practice squad. Brown played 23 snaps for the Colts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins

Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NFL
Bears sign Mike Pennel to active roster

The Bears signed defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. to their active roster from their practice squad, the team announced Monday. Chicago cut Pennel from the 53-player roster Friday and re-signed him to the practice squad Saturday. He played 14 snaps against the 49ers after being elevated for Sunday’s game, and he made one tackle.
CHICAGO, IL
49ers place Elijah Mitchell on IR, visit with free agent backs

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is set to miss a couple of months with a sprained MCL and the 49ers are looking at options to help carry the load in their backfield during his absence. Mitchell was officially placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and Field Yates of ESPN reports...
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rice's incredulous reaction to suggestion Jimmy G should start

Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the 49ers at quarterback, even after Trey Lance and Co. dropped their season opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That much is clear from his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Adam Schein Podcast,” where the Pro Football...
