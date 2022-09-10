Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Jayda Cheaves Channels Lil Kim At New York Fashion Week
Jayda Cheaves may have started as an Instagram influencer, but she has transitioned into much more than that. From acquiring brand deals to creating her own business, the 25-year-old has managed to turn social media into a paycheck. Although she has become a businesswoman, she has still utilized her platforms to post her lifestyle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Fuel Dating Rumours During New York Fashion Week
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have both gone through unexpected (and even traumatic) breakups in the past year, but according to Page Six, the actor and model appear to have found solstice in each other, as they've reportedly been spending some time together in recent weeks – most notably during the ongoing New York Fashion Week festivities this past weekend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow & Baby Keem Clowned Over BET Hip Hop Awards Lyricist Of The Year Nod
The annual BET Hip Hop Awards are quickly approaching, and not long after it was confirmed that Fat Joe will be hosting the 2022 ceremony, the list of nominees was also unveiled, and it's safe to say that many social media users were quick to express their discontent. Leading this...
hotnewhiphop.com
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51
2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Corrects 6ix9ine Over PNB Rock Trolling: "Let This Be A Example"
There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordyn Woods & Little Sister Jodie Model Kanye West's YZYGAP SHDZ
It's been several years since socialite Jordyn Woods broke the internet after word got out that she and Tristan Thompson (who was very much in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time) shared a kiss at a party, and though the former hasn't reconciled with her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner since then, she has no problem posting up in some of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap merch amid his own feud with the famous family.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Shuts Down Ari Fletcher Dating Rumours: "Take This Cap Down... It's A Million Women Outchea"
Ari Fletcher has been a busy woman lately – or that's what internet sleuths have been speculating, anyway. Weeks after the mother of one seemingly confirmed her separation from Moneybagg Yo, declaring herself "single" and denying claims that the Tennessee-born rapper had the vehicle he bought her repossessed, she's been sparking relationship rumours with yet another famous recording artist – Meek Mill.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Reacts To PnB Rock's Death: "PnB Was My Boy"
Kodak Black reacted to the news of PnB Rock's death on his Instagram Story, Monday night, after the rapper was tragically shot and killed during an apparent robbery in Los Angeles earlier in the day. The possible robbery took place at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on West Manchester Avenue, while PnB Rock was dining with his girlfriend.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Britney Spears Shares Thoughts On Estrangements From Her Sons: "A Part Of Me Has Died"
Britney Spears is no stranger to familial drama. Recently, she's been butting heads with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, went on TV to discuss their mother, and said that they were "praying" for her. Spears then responded with frustration, saying, "Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40K a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves
Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice-T Says He's "Done Explaining LA Gang Culture" In The Wake Of PnB Rock's Death
Ice-T says that he's finished discussing Los Angeles gang culture following the recent killing of PnB Rock. Explaining on Twitter, Ice-T remarked that he's tired of people not taking his advice seriously. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he tweeted. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.”...
hotnewhiphop.com
NAV Unleashes "One Time" Music Video Featuring Future & Don Toliver: Watch
Fans of Canadian rapper NAV were more than pleased to hear the 32-year-old make his return this past weekend, delivering 19 impressive tracks on his Demons Protected By Angels album. Though the Toronto native surprisingly opted to leave his good friend Drake off of the project, he did work with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Shares Twitter Tribute Post For PnB Rock
Young Thug's YSL Gang indictment arrest likely wasn't the highlight of his 2022, and unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he's been continuously hit with more challenges as he awaits his January 2023 trial. Days after being locked up, the Atlanta native lost a close friend, Lil Keed, and has been denied bond due to allegations that he's a seriously dangerous criminal in the 56-count case.
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock Passes Away At 30
PNB Rock was making a name for himself as platinum-selling artist, who forged his way out Philadelphia to become one of the most sought after, upcoming artists of his generation. Unfortunately, his time was cut short on Monday (September 12), after he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross's Response To Turk's "Drink Champs" Interview Turns Into A WingStop Ad
Turk's explosive interview on Drink Champs led to plenty of reactions. He took aim at Gillie Da King, discussed catching STDs with Lil Wayne, and led the internet into a frenzy after admitting to having sex in prison. However, it seems like his comments toward Rick Ross flew under the radar. During the interview, he expressed his issues with Rick Ross using his name in "Idols Become Rivals."
Comments / 0