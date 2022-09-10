Read full article on original website
Service to mark anniversary of fallen QCA firefighter
A fallen Muscatine firefighter will be remembered in a service to mark the 20th anniversary of his death. Firefighter Michael Kruse was 53 years old and a 27-year veteran of the Muscatine Fire Department when he lost his life on the night of September 14, 2002 battling a house fire. Kruse is the only Muscatine firefighter to die in the line of duty, the only Iowa firefighter to lose their life while on duty in 2002 and the 131st in Iowa since record-keeping began in 1890. Muscatine Fire Department’s Green Shift responded to a structure fire at 10:30 p.m. that night, a wooden three-story multi-family home at the intersection of Orange and East 6th streets. Kruse was one of two firefighters who were working on the structure’s roof when he fell through and into the structure below.
Car burns overnight
Police and fire personnel responded to a car fire in Rock Island. This was around 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot near the corner of 23rd Avenue and 24th Street. When our crew arrived the flames were out but smoke was still coming from the car, which appeared as though it was a total loss.
Police: Suspect stabbed one victim, kidnapped another
A 31-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he stabbed one person and, with a co-defendant, held a woman against her will in a truck. Corey Strang faces a felony charge of second-degree kidnapping – armed with a dangerous weapon, court records say. Shortly after 9...
Car fire in Rock Island
Emergency crews responded to a car on fire in Rock Island overnight. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Street and 23rd Avenue. Firefighters were able to douse the flames, but the car appears to be a total loss. There are no reports of any injuries at...
Police: Bettendorf suspect with 3 OWIs threatened officers, jail staff during arrest
A 36-year-old Bettendorf man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened officers and jail staff after he had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle. Joseph Hildebrant faces a felony charge of operating under the influence, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was revoked and eluding, court records say.
Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified
UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived...
Police looking for purse thief
The Rock Island Police Department is asking for your help identifying a person suspected of being involved in the theft of two purses. Police provided a photo of the person and two shots of a car. If you recognize the person, you are asked to contact the Rock Island Police...
Police: Officer hurt, taken to hospital after suspect with meth tried to flee
A 32-year-old Davenport man who police say had meth is behind bars after an officer was injured when the suspect tried to take off. Marco Chavez-Lara faces a felony charge of controlled substance violation and a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
The new Viking Mississippi cruise ship gives QC a closer look
Ellie Sowick had never been to the Midwest until she boarded the new Viking Mississippi cruise ship this past weekend, for an eight-day journey from St. Louis to St. Paul. The 66-year-old Massachusetts woman and her twin sister Sue Spingler docked in Davenport (River Heritage Park) Tuesday morning, for Viking River Cruises’ second only four-hour stop in the Quad Cities so far. They had been on a European Viking cruise on the Danube in 2019 and love everything about the luxury line.
Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive
A local Eldridge family is waging a battle against Childhood Cancer with their son Hudson and his mom Jessica McKearney was here to talk about how you can join the fight against the disease. for more information visit hudsonstrongfoundation.org.
River town or railroad town? Merger might tip scales
These are just a few concerns some in the Quad Cities have for the potential $31 billion merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. “With seven crossings, they blow their horns at seven crossings. And that already happens seven to 10 times a day,” said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida. “30 times a day becomes a nuisance.”
Response team conducts rescue drill on water tower
The Muscatine Fire Department Hazardous Incident Response Team conducted a high-angle rescue drill at the Muscatine Water Tower off of the U.S. Highway 61 bypass Monday with the cooperation of Muscatine Power & Water. The exercise simulated a team member going down to rescue an individual who had fallen and...
Pet of the Week | Violet
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Violent is a sweet 9-year-old cat and is available at the Humane Society of Scott County.
East Moline celebrates opening of new public library
The East Moline Public Library held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon for the new Louis E. Woodworth Public Library, downtown at 740 16th Ave., culminating a 13-year process. Director Laura Long said the renovated bank building (completed at a cost of $7.3 million) opened this past spring,...
Historic Deere-Wiman House also turning 150 with special events
The city of Moline isn’t the only local insttitution celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. One of its most famous buildings — the Deere-Wiman House (817 11th Ave., Moline) — also dates from 1872 and is celebrating with its famous neighbor, Butterworth Center (1105 8th Street). To...
Bettendorf, North Scott approve millions for schools
Voters in the Bettendorf and North Scott Community School Districts on Tuesday approved millions of dollars in school funding in a special election. In Bettendorf, the vote was 753-203 in favor of renewing its Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL), a fund that raises roughly $2.3 million for the district each year.
Two-plus years later, 2020 Ambrose grads to get in-person ceremony
Two years ago this past spring, only months away from graduating, the St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 had their lives put on hold – including their commencement ceremony. Finally, next Sunday, Sept. 18, the Class of 2020 will celebrate in person together during a special Celebration Ceremony, which...
Community turns out Tuesday in support of Walcott Elementary School
They came from Walcott, they came from Blue Grass, all concerned about the potential of ending Walcott Elementary School’s run as the last K-8 school in the Davenport School District. Organizers of Tuesday’s meeting at the Walcott American Legion say turning Walcott Elementary into a middle school would affect...
Go to the zoo Oct. 1 and learn about 4-H
You can learn more about 4-H at a special 4-H Kick-Off Event on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley. 4-H activities run from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by time for you to explore the zoo with your family as you do complete a zoo scavenger hunt. At the event, you’ll hear from current 4-H members about the program, see demonstrations of 4-H projects and displays, explore hands-on activity stations, get free snacks and some cool 4-H swag, and learn fascinating facts about animals as Niabi Zoo educators will lead interactive programs for event participants on: “Where the Wild Things Are” & “Animal Superpowers.”
Moline’s Bailey Makes History For Illinois Football
A shoutout to one of Moline’s own is in order. Illinois safety Matthew Bailey made history for the program in their win Saturday over Virginia. Bailey became the first freshmen to have a fumble recovery touchdown and interception in the same game. The touchdown started the scoring for the...
