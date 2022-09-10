Interior Department renames 26 places in Alaska to remove a derogatory word for Native women

Read full article on original website
Chicken Lipper
2d ago
But how do we know these places even identify as women ?? 🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤔🤔
5
bruce
2d ago
woke has come to Alaska. what a waste of time...this is virtue signaling at its best.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Peltola makes history, fills Alaska representation void with swearing in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For roughly half a year, Alaska has gone without representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. That hole was filled Tuesday with the swearing in of Alaska’s new representative, Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska). Peltola made history Tuesday as the first woman to serve Alaska in...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Yukon River Salmon
For generations, Alaska Native people along the Yukon River have depended on a steady supply of salmon for a healthy source of protein to sustain them through the long winter. But king and chum salmon subsistence fishing has been closed to Yukon River families for the past two years, affecting both diets and cultural tradition. What are the factors behind the low runs? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.
ktoo.org
Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Alaska historian Steve Haycox on Mary Peltola’s Congressional swearing-in ceremony. Juneau trail system initiatives on the October 4th ballot. First annual Babefest launches tomorrow with a Joni Mitchell retrospective.
Steve Haycox never gets tired of writing about Alaska history. It’s a state with many a political page-turner. And Mary Peltola’s swearing-in ceremony in Washington D.C. this afternoon is just another example. On Juneau Afternoon today, Haycox reflects on the unique political circumstances that led to Peltola’s election...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska park managers are preparing for the loss of some of the state’s most iconic attractions: glaciers
On the route to one of Alaska’s most-viewed glaciers, there is little doubt about the destination. Visitors drive on Exit Glacier Road to get to the Exit Glacier trailhead of the 1-mile Exit Glacier trail that takes them to the face of Exit Glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park.
Jamie Allard: Leaders motivate people to do what’s right
Great leadership is not about having all the answers, it’s about motivating people to do what’s right. Great leaders will listen to the concerns of their constituency and make principled policy decisions. Great leaders have the vision to employ the individual strengths of their team to accomplish a strategic end state.
alaskasnewssource.com
US to award $35M in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making $35 million available in grants to Native Americans to help implement a nationwide mental health crisis hotline. The announcement Friday came after federal officials visited pueblos in New Mexico to hear from the communities about health...
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy Signs Bill Repealing Minimum Wage Exemption for Alaskans with Disabilities
Today at Special Olympics Alaska, Governor Mike Dunleavy singed Senate Bill 185 to repeal an antiquated statute which has allowed employers to pay Alaskans with a physical or mental disability subminimum wage. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Peter Micciche, ensures individuals who are impaired by disabilities, age, or injury, are not discriminated against in jobs where performance aligns with their counterparts. The bill signing ceremony was attended Senator Micciche and Sue Perles of Special Olympic Alaska.
State judge says State of Alaska must be part of case against Rep. Eastman over membership in Oath Keepers
An Alaska Superior Court judge ruled that the State of Alaska must be part of the lawsuit in which a constituent of Rep. David Eastman says Eastman has violated the constitution’s “disloyalty” clause and should be removed from office because of his membership in the Oath Keepers.
sewardjournal.com
Have you seen these trees: Chokecherry, Alaska’s pretty problem plant
We’re looking for invasive chokecherry trees, and we need your help!. The Kenai Peninsula Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (KP-CISMA) is a partnership of government agencies, non-profit organizations, and tribal entities that works to prevent the spread of the most harmful invasive species on the Kenai Peninsula. We collaborate on everything from surveying and monitoring to invasive plant treatment to outreach and education.
alaskareporter.com
Judge: Alaska elections officials must enforce disloyalty clause
An Anchorage Superior Court judge on Monday ruled that the Alaska Division of Elections has a duty to determine whether a candidate for public office is ineligible for disloyalty. It means the case remains on schedule for arguments later this month that could decide Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman’s future...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Republican candidate drops out of the U.S. Senate race
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Buzz Kelley, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate suspended his campaign on Monday, September 12, according to the Associated Press. Kelley, who is from Wasilla, finished fourth in the primary race and was hoping not to divide the Republican vote during the general election, when ranked choice voting will be used. His motivation for dropping out of the election came after Mary Peltola won the special election for the Alaska State House seat, because, according to Kelley, “Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich divided the votes.”
kinyradio.com
2022 Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy award recipients celebrated with JAHC fresh air market
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy Awards for the Arts were given out to nominated community members at the JAHC's fresh air market. The event took place at the JAHC on Saturday afternoon. Lauralye Miko, the JAHC Artist's Coordinator, talked about the event. "Today is the last fresh...
alaskasnewssource.com
Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters
Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division of Elections is required to enforce a provision of the Alaska Constitution that disqualifies from running for — or holding elected office — any “person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State...”
alaskapublic.org
The Alaska Primary Care Association hopes to boost homegrown health care workforce with new grant
The Alaska Primary Care Association was recently awarded $9.7 million as part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Good Jobs challenge grant. The funds will be used to increase the number of Alaskans who enter the health care field, with a particular focus on apprenticeships. Jared Kosin is CEO...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 12, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Mary Peltola prepares to be sworn in as Alaska’s sole member...
ktoo.org
Alaska ferry system goes back to flat rates this winter
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced Sept. 9 that it would stop dynamic pricing this winter. Dynamic pricing means that as seats fill up, they get more expensive. It’s a common practice with airlines — the closer you book to departure, the higher the price. The pricing formula has been in place in the Alaska Marine Highway Service for the last two years.
ktoo.org
Tongue Unbroken podcast brings real talk about decolonization to mainstream media
X̱ʼunei Lance Twitchell teaches Alaska Native languages at the University of Alaska Southeast. He started listening to podcasts years ago — long before he ever considered creating one of his own. “And then I started to think, ‘Well, where are the Indigenous voices?’” he said....
