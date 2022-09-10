ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of I-10/SR 85 ramps in Buckeye close Sunday for 3 weeks

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA
 3 days ago

Two  ramps connecting Interstate 10 and State Route 85 in Buckeye will close for approximately three weeks starting Sunday night for a widening project.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the northbound SR 85 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, until Friday, Sept. 30.

The ramps are being reconstructed to fit with new lanes being added along I-10, according to ADOT.

ADOT suggests drivers should consider using the following detours:

• During the northbound SR 85 to eastbound I-10 (toward Phoenix) ramp closure: Drivers on northbound SR 85 can consider using eastbound Broadway Road to northbound Miller Road to reach eastbound I-10.

• During the eastbound I-10 to southbound SR 85 ramp (toward Gila Bend) ramp closure: Drivers can consider proceeding east on I-10 and exiting at Miller Road before turning to enter westbound I-10 to reach the ramp to southbound SR 85.

Drivers also can expect overnight closures of the westbound I-10 off-ramp at Watson Road through Friday, Sept. 16, according to ADOT.

ADOT is widening 8 miles of I-10 from two to three lanes in each direction between Verrado Way and State Route 85.

The entire $82 million I-10 improvement project, which was launched in July 2021, is on schedule for completion in summer 2023, state transportation officials said.

