Houston, TX

Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex

Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side

HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
Man found dead at Westchase apartment, police says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment in Westchase early Sunday morning. When officers arrived at the complex at 2851 Wallingford Drive around 12:45 a.m., they found an unresponsive man in one of the bedrooms. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene....
