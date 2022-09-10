Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex
Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
Body found in Friendswood home identified; victim's vehicle found impounded in Houston, police say
Police identified the victim and added that his truck, which they had earlier said was seen on surveillance video leaving his home, was found impounded in Houston
Man killed in drive-by was shot at least 5 times in southwest Houston, police say
Witnesses told police the shooter was in a white, newer-model Jeep Renegade that sped away. That's the only description investigators had.
Man's body found in front hallway of home days after death, Friendswood police say
Police believe foul play may be involved in the latest death. They're now looking for a vehicle of interest.
Man convicted in 2019 road rage shooting that left 2 toddlers severely burned after fireworks inside truck ignite, prosecutors say
HOUSTON – A man who shot into a vehicle in an incident of road rage, which prosecutors said sparked a fire that left two toddlers severely burned in 2019, has been convicted in the crime. On Monday, Bayron J. Rivera, 21, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault...
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
Man found shot to death in Westchase apartment while visiting friends, Houston police say
Investigators said the victim did not live at the apartment complex and was visiting his friends.
Surveillance video shows thieves wanted for robbing optometrist office in southwest Houston
Police just released video of the alleged robbery that happened nearly a month ago in southwest Houston. This pair has also been connected to a Sept. 2 incident at an eye care store on San Felipe.
Deputy fatally shoots man accused of charging at him outside Houston restaurant
A man is dead after charging at off-duty officers in Houston with a tire iron, news outlets reported.
Heights High School in lockdown after reports of ‘active shooter’ as Houston, Texas, cops rush to clear building
POLICE rushed to a Texas high school that was placed on lockdown after receiving false reports of a mass shooting on Tuesday, cops said. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said there are no injuries to report following the shooting hysteria at Heights High School. Police received a shooting in progress...
Have you seen this vehicle? 2 men in red Dodge Charger sought in shooting outside Fifth Ward convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police have released photos of a possible suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured outside a convenience store in Houston’s Fifth Ward area Saturday evening. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the...
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Heights High School, areas nearby after reports of unconfirmed shooting
HOUSTON – Here are some of the photos we’re gathering at KPRC 2 near Heights High School and areas nearby after reports of an unconfirmed shooting on Tuesday. Get full coverage on Click2Houston.com and in our report. From KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogan: “Police tell families, waiting by Heights...
Spring woman out on bond wanted for stealing multiple credit cards, police say
Have you seen this woman? Friendswood police identified Addisha Gerrae Jackson as the suspect accused of stealing credit cards from grocery store shoppers.
HPD seeks red Dodge Charger spotted at scene of deadly shooting outside Fifth Ward corner store
Police are looking for a red Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a sunroof after one man was killed and another was injured when a gunman fired into a crowd on Saturday.
Man found dead at Westchase apartment, police says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment in Westchase early Sunday morning. When officers arrived at the complex at 2851 Wallingford Drive around 12:45 a.m., they found an unresponsive man in one of the bedrooms. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene....
2 killed in separate shootings blocks and hours apart during violent night in Houston, police say
The deadly shooting was part of what proved to be a violent night in the Bayou City with a total of seven shootings that resulted in four deaths.
'There was no active shooter' at Heights High School, says Houston police chief
Houston police responded in force to Houston ISD's Heights High School Tuesday afternoon, but there was no active shooter, Chief Finner said.
Mother accused of leaving 8-year-old after she asked her to slow down while driving, records state
The 8-year-old girl was found after an hourslong search. She said she was with her mother, who was allegedly driving erratically and was kicked out of the car when she asked her to slow down.
Person pulled out of Brays Bayou after a crash in SE Houston, police say
A person was said to have been pulled out of a bayou on Sunday afternoon after their vehicle crashed into the water, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the crash took place in the 6113 Gulf Fwy near Griggs Road around 6 p.m. Police were able...
Deputy involved in fiery 7-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a deputy was injured in a fiery seven-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Tuesday evening. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash located in the 6900 block of Highway 6 and FM 529 around 8:30 p.m. HCSO Captain...
