San Francisco, CA

The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Michael Irvin's Wild Prediction

No one made a crazier prediction for the 2022 NFL season than Michael Irvin this week. The former Dallas Cowboys great turned TV analyst made a wild pick for the league's MVP winner this season. Irvin is going with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He went on to predict Cousins will...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update

The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kyle Shanahan
Justin Fields
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

