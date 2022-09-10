ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Andor trailer releases at D23, promising a nail-biting spy thriller

By Emily Garbutt
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jGiI_0hqCG4DZ00

The final trailer for new Disney Plus series Andor has been released during the Star Wars panel at D23, where Total Film is on the ground in LA.

Our last look at the Rogue One prequel series before it hits the big screen teases a nail-biting spy thriller, as the Rebel Alliance prepares to risk it all. "Spies, saboteurs, assassins. We've all done terrible things on behalf of the Rebellion," says Cassian Andor as the trailer begins. "It don't matter what you tell me or tell yourself. You'll ultimately die fighting these bastards. Wouldn't you rather give it all at once to something real?"

"It’s about the awakening of a revolutionary," Diego Luna, who's reprising his role as Rogue One character Cassian Andor, said during the panel. "On this one, I had a chance to be there from beginning to end [as producer and actor]… This is like a 12 episode film. It’s a gigantic film."

"This time we get to meet and explore [Mon Mothma] as a woman dealing with the dark shadows of Imperial politics," added Luna's co-star Genevieve O’Reilly, who plays the leader of the Rebel Alliance.

The series also stars Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, and Fiona Shaw, while Forest Whitaker reprises his role as Clone Wars veteran Saw Gerrera.

The first three episodes of Andor will premiere on Disney Plus on September 21, with subsequent episodes releasing every Wednesday. For more from D23, check out our D23 live blog , along with our guides to the D23 schedule and everything announced at the D23 Disney and Pixar panel .

