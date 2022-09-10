ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Billy Napier Shares Glowing Comparisons for Gators QB Anthony Richardson

By Brandon Carroll
 3 days ago

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier likens rising star quarterback Anthony Richardson to two elite former SEC quarterbacks.

The Florida Gators' performance in week one against Utah saw the program's stock exponentially increase despite first-year staff taking over a structurally broken operation in Gainesville.

The 29-26 victory, sealed by a late score and goal-line interception by linebacker Amari Burney , resulted in Florida's historic jump from unranked to No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

The hype, for the most part, is predicated on the potential star ascending from behind center in Anthony Richardson . In the first home start of his career against the No. 7 team in the nation, the Gainesville native produced at an elite level to accumulate 274 all-purpose yards and three rushing touchdowns. The uncanny athleticism he displayed became a nationwide talking point.

The perception of Florida football has changed, as a result, moving from an expected rebuilding year to one where as long as Richardson is in the lineup, the Gators have a chance against anyone." Head coach Billy Napier spoke glowingly of his starting signal caller recently, offering admirable comparison.

"He's somewhere between Dak Prescott and Cam Newton ," Napier told SEC Network on Saturday.

The comparisons of Prescott and Newton are high praise for the man entering just his third career start against Kentucky. However, while the billings are large, they aren't a distant reality in a vacuum.

Equipped with a 6-foot-4, 232-pound frame that immediately likens the former Auburn Tigers Heisman winner in Newton, Richardson already draws those comparisons just off his look alone. The fact that he runs a 4.4 40-yard dash and can throw the ball 75 yards helps further that connection. Prescott, another highly successful quarterback to come out of the SEC in the past decade, possesses similar athleticism, arm talent and precision as a passer.

Richardson, as a result, surely makes Napier's job easier as he attempts to overhaul the culture quickly at UF. He recently told ESPN's Katie George about the assurance his QB provides to his decision to take the Florida job.

"The night he first saw Anthony Richardson throw footballs after offseason knee surgery was the best night of sleep he had since taking the job."

However, while the praise largely swirls around the dynamic playmaking intangibles Richardson carries, Napier said he is more impressed with what is going on between his quarterback's ears.

"Everybody likes to talk about the physical traits, but I've been impressed with the humility," he said. "The guy's really growing and maturing as a leader. He's intelligent, he processes really well, and I think he's only going to continue to get better."

