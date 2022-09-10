ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders sign tight end Darren Waller to 3-year extension

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpNdt_0hqCFxCi00

A Pro Bowl tight end has helped to ensure his future in Las Vegas, as the Raiders and Darren Waller have reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $51 million.

Waller, 29, began his career on the practice squad in Baltimore, eventually recording 12 receptions over two seasons for the Ravens. After a six-reception debut season with the Raiders in 2018, he recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and '20 before knee and back injuries limited his 2021 numbers to 55 receptions for 665 yards in 11 games.

Comments / 0

Related
News-Herald

Panthers get first win in style

Lenoir City High School’s football team got its first win of the season Thursday with a convincing 40-0 win over the Cumberland County High School Jets. The Panthers scored on the first drive of the game and never looked back, putting on a ruthless demonstration to score with every possession in the first half. The defense was just as impressive, allowing only five first downs all game. “I think we...
LENOIR CITY, TN
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
393
Followers
881
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy