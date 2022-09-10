ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders sign tight end Darren Waller to 3-year extension

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago
A Pro Bowl tight end has helped to ensure his future in Las Vegas, as the Raiders and Darren Waller have reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $51 million.

Waller, 29, began his career on the practice squad in Baltimore, eventually recording 12 receptions over two seasons for the Ravens. After a six-reception debut season with the Raiders in 2018, he recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and '20 before knee and back injuries limited his 2021 numbers to 55 receptions for 665 yards in 11 games.

#Raiders#Ravens#Pro Bowl#American Football
