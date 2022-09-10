ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Teenager injured in Arbutus shooting last week, say Baltimore County Police

ARBUTUS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a teenage boy was injured in a shooting that happened on Friday, September 9. Police say the shooting happened in the 900 block of St. Charles Avenue in Arbutus at about 9:45 p.m. When officers responded to the scene, they say they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot.
Harford County man arrested in connection with Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they arrested a man from Abingdon in connection with a homicide in Baltimore last week. Police arrested 33-year-old Gordon Staron on September 8. According to online court records, he faces first and second degree murder charges, as well as first and second degree assault charges.
Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting

BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
OCME staff: Woman found inside vehicle near Southwest Baltimore mall shot in head

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead inside a vehicle near the Westside Shopping Center on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the rear of the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person slumped over in a vehicle at 12:38 p.m., police said.Once there, they noticed that the woman was suffering from trauma to the head, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced her dead by 12:50 p.m., police said.The woman was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where staff determined that she had been shot in the head, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters should call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 49-year-old woman was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
Baltimore County Police officer assaulted while working

WBFF — A Baltimore county officer assaulted over the weekend. The suspect fleeing into the city before being taken into custody. This morning law enforcement expert and former chief of police in Martinsburg, WV, Maury Richards joined us to weigh in on the crime crisis that seemingly has no boundaries.
Suspects in custody following officer assault in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects were arrested after assaulting officers in Baltimore County Saturday. The officer was assaulted while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. During a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle as officers were attempting arrest, the driver began to ram...
3 kids, 2 adults shot in Maryland died in murder-suicide: officials

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Maryland couple and their three children at their home last week is considered a murder-suicide, officials announced Monday. The investigation is continuing into the deaths of Marcus and Tara Milligan and their children, Teresa, 14; Nora, 11; and Finn, 8, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The shooting happened at their Elk Mills home on a cul-de-sac in an area of residential streets interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles northeast of Baltimore and a few miles west of the Delaware state line.
Mother and three children shot dead by father in murder-suicide

ELK MILLS, Md. (WJZ/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Saturday as parents Marcus Edward Milligan,...
Teen wounded, walked into hospital with graze wound to the head

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenage boy walked into a local hospital after being shot in East Baltimore over the weekend, police said. According to police, the 17-year-old boy was seeking treatment for a non-life threatening graze wound to the head. Police responded to the scene near N. Potomac Street...
