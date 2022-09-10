Read full article on original website
Teenager injured in Arbutus shooting last week, say Baltimore County Police
ARBUTUS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a teenage boy was injured in a shooting that happened on Friday, September 9. Police say the shooting happened in the 900 block of St. Charles Avenue in Arbutus at about 9:45 p.m. When officers responded to the scene, they say they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot.
Woman shot by Baltimore County police officer facing attempted first-degree murder charges
ROSEDALE, Md. (WBFF) — A woman who was shot by a Baltimore County police officer Saturday after authorities said she assaulted several officers has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. Police said an officer was working off-duty at the Avenue shopping center when Alicia Page hit him with her...
Harford County man arrested in connection with Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they arrested a man from Abingdon in connection with a homicide in Baltimore last week. Police arrested 33-year-old Gordon Staron on September 8. According to online court records, he faces first and second degree murder charges, as well as first and second degree assault charges.
Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting
BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
Teen dies after colliding with tree on Liberty Road in Randallstown
Baltimore County Police say the 17-year-old was driving west on Liberty Road when another car pulled out of Old Court.
Father shoots wife, children in Cecil County murder-suicide, say police
CECIL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Investigators in Cecil County have determined that the deaths in Elk Mills on Friday were the result of a murder-suicide, according to police. Police have identified the people found inside the home on Hebron Court as:. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39. Tara Devina Ricker Milligan,...
$1.5K in stolen Old Navy clothing leads to police chase, shooting in White Marsh
We are learning more about what led up to a police chase that ended in gunfire over the weekend in White Marsh.
OCME staff: Woman found inside vehicle near Southwest Baltimore mall shot in head
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead inside a vehicle near the Westside Shopping Center on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the rear of the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person slumped over in a vehicle at 12:38 p.m., police said.Once there, they noticed that the woman was suffering from trauma to the head, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced her dead by 12:50 p.m., police said.The woman was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where staff determined that she had been shot in the head, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters should call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 49-year-old woman was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
Baltimore County officer hospitalized after crash on Loch Raven
A police officer was hospitalized after they were involved in an accident with another vehicle. There's no word on the cause of the crash at this time.
Baltimore County Police officer assaulted while working
WBFF — A Baltimore county officer assaulted over the weekend. The suspect fleeing into the city before being taken into custody. This morning law enforcement expert and former chief of police in Martinsburg, WV, Maury Richards joined us to weigh in on the crime crisis that seemingly has no boundaries.
Llama euthanized after brutal attack on Baltimore County farm, owner says
FREELAND, Md. (WBFF) — A llama on a Baltimore County farm was euthanized Sunday after someone attacked the animal, breaking three of its legs, its owner said. Holly Callahan-Kasmala said she visited her family's farm on Sunday morning and found Skippy the llama lying in an unusual place. She...
Woman found unresponsive in car was fatally shot in head, police say
A woman found shot in the head in a car died Sunday afternoon in southwest Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 12:50 p.m. to the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue, where a woman was found unresponsive and slumped over in a vehicle. She died at the scene.
Suspects in custody following officer assault in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects were arrested after assaulting officers in Baltimore County Saturday. The officer was assaulted while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. During a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle as officers were attempting arrest, the driver began to ram...
Another Man Killed After Being Shot In The Head In Baltimore
Another man is dead after being shot in the head in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers located the unidentified man after reports of a shooting in the 100 block of North Conkling Street around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to Baltimore Police. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene...
Mother and three children shot dead by father in murder-suicide
ELK MILLS, Md. (WJZ/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Saturday as parents Marcus Edward Milligan,...
Teen wounded, walked into hospital with graze wound to the head
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenage boy walked into a local hospital after being shot in East Baltimore over the weekend, police said. According to police, the 17-year-old boy was seeking treatment for a non-life threatening graze wound to the head. Police responded to the scene near N. Potomac Street...
