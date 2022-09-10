ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

Baylor students ready to pack 100,000 meals in 3 hours to supply meals to Waco’s neediest families

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor students and volunteers are preparing for their second annual 58:10 Project to package 100,000 meals in only 3 hours for anyone in need. “The best way to describe Project 58:10 is controlled chaos,” Baylor 58:10 Co-leader Jason MacGregor, said. “In three hours, 600 volunteers are going to come together and make 1000 meals. I wish I could say that’s going to solve food insecurity in Waco, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen mayor gets ‘Woman of Distinction’ award

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was awarded the Texas Women of Distinction honor this week. The City says this honor comes from from District XII of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Sorority for Women Educators. There are 15 districts of Alpha Delta Kappa in Texas, and they nominate a Women of Distinction every two years.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Back And Cheesy: Cheddar’s Is Now Reopen in Harker Heights, Texas

One eatery in Harker Heights has made it's triumphant return to feed the hungry citizens of both Harker Heights and Central Texas. Cheddar's in Harker Heights was closed due to hailstorm damage sustained in April of this year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. The Killeen Daily Herald also was unable to obtain any comments as to when the establishment was set to reopen its doors.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Temple ISD lowers tax rate by 1.5 cents

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD taxpayers will see another drop in the district's tax rate. The new rate is $1.22, which is a 1.5 cent drop. This is the fifth year in a row school board members voted to lower the rate. Collectively, all of the lower rates add up to 18 cents.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings...
KILLEEN, TX
FMX 94.5

Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches

TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
WEST, TX
fox44news.com

Changes made to Cove Solid Waste schedule

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department has advised it has been able to place one of the recycle collection vehicles back in service. For those residents in Area 1, the driver is out working the area to make collections. Residents can place...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
KCEN

Temple police, local experts share firearm safety tips

TEMPLE, Texas — Owning a firearm is an extremely serious responsibility. If not taken seriously, people could either lose their lives or be injured for the remainder of their lives. Aftermath.com reports nearly 500 people unintentionally die by a gun in an average year. A nine-year-old in Killeen was...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Lake Waco still dropping after drought eases; drought rules remain in place

Lake Waco levels have continued to drop to 9.7 feet below normal despite recent rains that have brought some drought relief, and city of Waco officials are keeping Stage 2 drought restrictions in place until rains reverse that trend. The lake level stood at 452.5 feet above sea level Monday,...
WACO, TX
