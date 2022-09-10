Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Baylor students ready to pack 100,000 meals in 3 hours to supply meals to Waco’s neediest families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor students and volunteers are preparing for their second annual 58:10 Project to package 100,000 meals in only 3 hours for anyone in need. “The best way to describe Project 58:10 is controlled chaos,” Baylor 58:10 Co-leader Jason MacGregor, said. “In three hours, 600 volunteers are going to come together and make 1000 meals. I wish I could say that’s going to solve food insecurity in Waco, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
fox44news.com
Killeen mayor gets ‘Woman of Distinction’ award
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was awarded the Texas Women of Distinction honor this week. The City says this honor comes from from District XII of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Sorority for Women Educators. There are 15 districts of Alpha Delta Kappa in Texas, and they nominate a Women of Distinction every two years.
Killeen, Texas City Cemetery Is Full: Will It Be Able To Expand?
You don't think about it until you need one, and it's not a good problem to have. At the Killeen City Cemetery, plot space is at a premium, and there doesn't appear to be any clear answers at the moment. Killeen City Cemetery Plots. The Killeen Daily Herald is reporting...
Back And Cheesy: Cheddar’s Is Now Reopen in Harker Heights, Texas
One eatery in Harker Heights has made it's triumphant return to feed the hungry citizens of both Harker Heights and Central Texas. Cheddar's in Harker Heights was closed due to hailstorm damage sustained in April of this year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. The Killeen Daily Herald also was unable to obtain any comments as to when the establishment was set to reopen its doors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Temple ISD lowers tax rate by 1.5 cents
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD taxpayers will see another drop in the district's tax rate. The new rate is $1.22, which is a 1.5 cent drop. This is the fifth year in a row school board members voted to lower the rate. Collectively, all of the lower rates add up to 18 cents.
fox44news.com
Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings...
Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches
TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
Killeen, Texas Doctor To Help 100-Year-old Man Set New World Record
Living to 100 is quite a feat by itself, but for a San Antonio man that's just not enough. Arthur Graf Jr. is hoping to set a world record, defying the odds with some help from a Killeen, Texas doctor. Setting a World Record. Dr. John Joseph is a family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Changes made to Cove Solid Waste schedule
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department has advised it has been able to place one of the recycle collection vehicles back in service. For those residents in Area 1, the driver is out working the area to make collections. Residents can place...
Killeen ISD to vote on ballistic shields for police
Killeen ISD school board members vote Tuesday on whether or not to have ballistic shields for the district's police.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
Temple Brewery takes beer national to raise money for Washington D.C. memorial
TEMPLE, Texas — Bold Republic Brewing Co. in Temple, Texas introduced their "Capt. Jack" beer to Wisconsin for the first time Tuesday. The owners, Adriane and Patrick Hodges hope this expansion will not only be good for business, but it will help a legacy live on. Proceeds from "Capt....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Temple police, local experts share firearm safety tips
TEMPLE, Texas — Owning a firearm is an extremely serious responsibility. If not taken seriously, people could either lose their lives or be injured for the remainder of their lives. Aftermath.com reports nearly 500 people unintentionally die by a gun in an average year. A nine-year-old in Killeen was...
KCEN
Waco High School back to class Wednesday, local expert weighs in on safety concerns
WACO, Texas — Waco High School will continue classes as normal Wednesday morning after a false report of an active shooter Tuesday afternoon. Some families were left on edge, with a few students not wanting to go back to class. But one expert from A&M Central Texas, Dr. Tamlyn...
Chili Cook-Off event in Copperas Cove by local exchange club
The first ever Chilli-Cook-Off event in by the Exchange Club. The event also highlights local businesses in the area, they too will be present at the event.
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
Railroad labor unions plan to strike creating worry for the already strapped supply chain
TEMPLE, Texas — Potential bad news for the nations ongoing supply chain issues -- railroad workers could go on strike Friday if rail carriers don't address their contract concerns. A contract battle between rail labor unions and their employers has been going on for more than two years and...
KWTX
9-11 Stair Climb at Waco’s Jacob’s Ladder honors the lives lost 21 years ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas Texans on Sunday honored the lives lost 21 years ago during the September 11 attacks in New York City and the Pentagon. The Heart of Texas Det. 975 Marine Corps League held its 4th annual Waco Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb at Jacob’s Ladder in Cameron Park.
WacoTrib.com
Lake Waco still dropping after drought eases; drought rules remain in place
Lake Waco levels have continued to drop to 9.7 feet below normal despite recent rains that have brought some drought relief, and city of Waco officials are keeping Stage 2 drought restrictions in place until rains reverse that trend. The lake level stood at 452.5 feet above sea level Monday,...
KCEN
Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 2