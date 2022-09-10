ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FBI searching for ‘endangered’ teen girl seen with ‘unknown man’ at Hartsfield-Jackson Intl. Airport

 3 days ago
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for your help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday morning.

Emma Linek, who also goes by Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio on September 6.

FBI agents have confirmed she was last seen leaving Hartsfield’s North Daily Parking with an unknown man at about 10 a.m.

Linek was photographed on September 6 in front of what appears to be the Delta Airlines logo, wearing a black top, patterned pants, black shoes, glasses, and a head wrap.

Linek is 5′3 in height weighs 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Magic Mike
3d ago

Damn shame. A lot of people dropped the ball on this. She's supposed to be on a non-stop to Beantown but ends up in the Atl?! What kind of nonsense is this.

WSB Radio

FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found

ATLANTA — FBI officials said that a 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days, according to WSB-TV. Emma Linek was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.
ATLANTA, GA
