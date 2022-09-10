FBI searching for ‘endangered’ teen girl seen with ‘unknown man’ at Hartsfield-Jackson Intl. Airport

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for your help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday morning.

Emma Linek, who also goes by Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio on September 6.

FBI agents have confirmed she was last seen leaving Hartsfield’s North Daily Parking with an unknown man at about 10 a.m.

Linek was photographed on September 6 in front of what appears to be the Delta Airlines logo, wearing a black top, patterned pants, black shoes, glasses, and a head wrap.

Linek is 5′3 in height weighs 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

