Read full article on original website
Related
CW Sets Premiere Date for ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’
The CW will premiere the new, original made-for-television movie A Waltons Thanksgiving on Nov. 20. The movie is a follow up to the network’s successful The Waltons’ Homecoming, which was was the network’s second most-watched special of the 2021-22 season. The latest flick reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. The Depression has affected everyone, but John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. It’s also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides,...
Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died
Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
Andy Cohen Coming-Of-Age Comedy ‘Most Talkative’ In Works At NBC
A coming-of-age comedy inspired by Andy Cohen’s bestselling book Most Talkative is in the works at NBC. Titled Most Talkative, the project hails from Universal Television, with Blumhouse Television attached. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Michael Weiner and directed by Emmy winner Todd Holland, Most Talkative follows a fictionalized 13-year-old Andy Cohen coming of age in 1980s St Louis. He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama. Most Talkative is a series about not fitting into any one...
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks To Make Onstage Debut In Public’s ‘Plays For The Plague Year’
EXCLUSIVE: Suzan-Lori Parks, the playwright who won a 2002 Pulitzer Prize for her Topdog/Underdog, will make her on-stage debut this fall in the world premiere Public Theater Off Broadway staging of her Plays For the Plague Year. Parks’ performance in the production – the complete cast was announced today – will be yet another big moment in the playwright’s Fall season: A Broadway revival of Topdog/Underdog begins previews at the Golden Theatre on Sept. 27. In the new Plays For the Plague Year, Parks will play a character called “The Writer,” joining other just-announced cast members Leland Fowler, Greg Keller, Orville Mendoza, Kenita Miller,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jada Pinkett Smith Flaunted Her Bald Head On Instagram, 6 Months After The Oscars Slap
The post comes six months after that infamous situation at the 2022 Oscars, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia.
Comments / 0