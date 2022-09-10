Read full article on original website
Viola Davis said the future of big-budget Black female filmmaking in Hollywood is at stake as her ground-breaking African warrior epic "The Woman King" hits theaters this weekend. With a Black female director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and a majority Black and female cast, it will open in more than 3,000 domestic theaters, with a budget including marketing that reportedly approaches $100 million.
Rodrigo Santoro Joins Sarah Michelle Gellar in Paramount+ Series Wolf Pack
Because no supernatural teen drama would be complete without at least one hot parent, enter Rodrigo Santoro. The former Lost star has joined the cast of Paramount+’s Wolf Pack, playing park ranger Garrett Briggs, the adoptive father of twins Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray). Per his official description, Garrett is a “man of strong values, “someone with dark secrets and deep suspicions — especially towards anyone questioning the relationship with his children who were found in the wildfire years earlier.” As revealed during Wolf Pack’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Sarah Michelle Gellar is also joining the cast as...
