Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Annual Gathering of Overmountain Men set for Sept. 24-25
ELIZABETHTON — The Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals — that important event not just in the history of the region but also the American Revolutionary War — will once again be celebrated on the weekend of Sept. 24-25 at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 12
Sept. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news items with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Sept. 11. “I. N. Boring and bride, formerly Miss Edna McElroy, of Steubenville, O., have arrived from their bridal trip, and have taken rooms at Mrs. E. J. Weller’s. The couple were married at the bride’s home in Ohio on Sept. 1.”
Johnson City Press
Toy show set for Saturday
The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. According to organizers, the location will be at Farm and Home Building no. 4. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Alliance for Continued Learning to offer fall classes
East Tennessee State University’s Alliance for Continued Learning will offer a wide range of classes and activities beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, and concluding on Thursday, Oct. 27. Classes will meet from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday in the upstairs conference room at Food City, 940 N....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam
Live and in-person for the first time in two years, East Tennessee State University invites the public to the Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Johnson City. “Come to listen. Come to tell a story of your own,” event organizers said.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill downs D-B as Burleson sets scoring mark
Science Hill’s girls soccer team has had quite the number of proficient scorers over the years, but on Tuesday night, senior Megan Burleson topped them all. The Lady Hilltoppers forward scored twice on the night in a 4-0 Big 5 Conference victory over Dobyns-Bennett at Kermit Tipton Stadium, but the goal in the 71st minute will be remembered as a special one.
Johnson City Press
‘Baby Doe’ settlement money helps fund recovery center in Johnson City
Thanks to more than $1 million in funding from Washington County, East Tennessee State University is establishing the first recovery community center in Northeast Tennessee — one of several addiction recovery projects being funded through the “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC)...
Johnson City Press
South Side second grader demonstrates that there is still good in the world
Amelia Atlee, a second-grade student at South Side Elementary School, is working hard to raise $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Amelia takes horse riding and jumping lessons at WF Stables in Washington County, where she also participates in fundraising efforts for St. Jude. Last year, she was able to raise over $2,000 for the cause, and she has been working hard to raise more than that this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County BOE appoints student representatives
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized its three student representatives for the 2022-2023 school year at its last two meetings. The board recognized the representative from Volunteer High School at its August meeting and the Clinch and Cherokee representatives in September since the latter two couldn’t attend in August.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Event at Michael Waltrip Brewing in Bristol
Michael Waltrip Brewing hosted the Ceremonial First Pour of Race Week yesterday evening. $1 from every pint poured will be donated to Speedway Children’s Charities.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough to increase court costs for citations
Citations in Jonesborough will soon cost more after the town’s governing board approved on first reading a $65 increase in associated court costs — bringing the town’s court costs more in line with that of other municipalities in Tennessee. Jonesborough had been charging $35 in court costs...
Johnson City Press
Advisory committees working to keep TCAT Elizabethton on top
ELIZABETHTON — After winning the title as the best technical college in Tennessee in 2022, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton is under new leadership this academic year, but its members of the program advisory committees are working to make sure the institution’s standards remain high. The school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Commission considering $150,000 retroactive funding for 30-year-old fire station
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Commissioner Dwight King said he just wants the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department to get the same amount from county coffers that a volunteer fire department station under construction in Indian Springs received within the past year. King and Commissioner Hershel Glover are co-sponsors of...
Johnson City Press
Quarles set to face old friends when Furman comes to town
East Tennessee State will play host to Furman in a Southern Conference football game on Saturday, and it’s a date that has been circled on Bucs fans’ calendars ever since George Quarles was hired in December. “We’re still trying to get over what happened last Saturday, figure out...
Johnson City Press
Business pitch contest to link SWVA entrepreneurs with Hard Rock Bristol
RICHMOND – It’s a Hard Rock life for the future winners of a business contest aimed at linking local women-and minority-owned businesses with Virginia’s newest casino. Sandy Ratliff, vice president for community innovation at Virginia Community Capital, says VCC and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a business pitch contest intended to link the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol with businesses led by black, indigenous, person-of-color (BIPOC) and/or women owners across Southwest Virginia.
Johnson City Press
VA earns Excellence in Patient Experience Award
The James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home was presented with the Excellence in Patient Experience Award by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony on Sept. 7. The award recognizes the Quillen VAMC for its dedication and exceptional experience delivered to veterans and employees,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Holmes surpasses milestone in Science Hill's win over Crockett
Autumn Holmes had 23 kills to go over 1,000 for her career in Science Hill’s 3-1 volleyball win over visiting David Crockett on Tuesday night. The Lady Hilltoppers rallied from losing the first set 25-9 to win the next three sets 25-20, 25-21 and 25-20. Holmes led the way, also coming up with 15 digs.
Johnson City Press
McLaughlin testifies at first trial day on lawsuit against Cox, Sullivan schools
GREENEVILLE — After morning jury selection and opening statements in U.S. District Court Tuesday, attorneys got down to afternoon examination and cross examination of a former Sullivan County teacher suing his former boss. A jury is expected to decide the case later this week.
Johnson City Press
Homes keep being built across Kingsport
A total of 18 developments are presently in the process of being built in Kingsport, bringing more than 2,500 homes, townhomes or apartment units to the city. There is no indication of the growth stopping anytime soon.
Johnson City Press
Tusculum professor to discuss 9/11 and related events
GREENEVILLE — Learn more about one of the most horrific events in U.S. history and developments before and after it during a free presentation this week at Tusculum University. Dr. Troy Goodale, chair of the social sciences department and professor of political science, will present “9/11: Numbers of Notoriety,...
Comments / 0