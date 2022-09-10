ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Annual Gathering of Overmountain Men set for Sept. 24-25

ELIZABETHTON — The Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals — that important event not just in the history of the region but also the American Revolutionary War — will once again be celebrated on the weekend of Sept. 24-25 at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 12

Sept. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news items with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Sept. 11. “I. N. Boring and bride, formerly Miss Edna McElroy, of Steubenville, O., have arrived from their bridal trip, and have taken rooms at Mrs. E. J. Weller’s. The couple were married at the bride’s home in Ohio on Sept. 1.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Toy show set for Saturday

The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. According to organizers, the location will be at Farm and Home Building no. 4. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU’s Alliance for Continued Learning to offer fall classes

East Tennessee State University’s Alliance for Continued Learning will offer a wide range of classes and activities beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, and concluding on Thursday, Oct. 27. Classes will meet from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday in the upstairs conference room at Food City, 940 N....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam

Live and in-person for the first time in two years, East Tennessee State University invites the public to the Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Johnson City. “Come to listen. Come to tell a story of your own,” event organizers said.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill downs D-B as Burleson sets scoring mark

Science Hill’s girls soccer team has had quite the number of proficient scorers over the years, but on Tuesday night, senior Megan Burleson topped them all. The Lady Hilltoppers forward scored twice on the night in a 4-0 Big 5 Conference victory over Dobyns-Bennett at Kermit Tipton Stadium, but the goal in the 71st minute will be remembered as a special one.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

‘Baby Doe’ settlement money helps fund recovery center in Johnson City

Thanks to more than $1 million in funding from Washington County, East Tennessee State University is establishing the first recovery community center in Northeast Tennessee — one of several addiction recovery projects being funded through the “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC)...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

South Side second grader demonstrates that there is still good in the world

Amelia Atlee, a second-grade student at South Side Elementary School, is working hard to raise $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Amelia takes horse riding and jumping lessons at WF Stables in Washington County, where she also participates in fundraising efforts for St. Jude. Last year, she was able to raise over $2,000 for the cause, and she has been working hard to raise more than that this year.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County BOE appoints student representatives

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized its three student representatives for the 2022-2023 school year at its last two meetings. The board recognized the representative from Volunteer High School at its August meeting and the Clinch and Cherokee representatives in September since the latter two couldn’t attend in August.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough to increase court costs for citations

Citations in Jonesborough will soon cost more after the town’s governing board approved on first reading a $65 increase in associated court costs — bringing the town’s court costs more in line with that of other municipalities in Tennessee. Jonesborough had been charging $35 in court costs...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Advisory committees working to keep TCAT Elizabethton on top

ELIZABETHTON — After winning the title as the best technical college in Tennessee in 2022, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton is under new leadership this academic year, but its members of the program advisory committees are working to make sure the institution’s standards remain high. The school...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Quarles set to face old friends when Furman comes to town

East Tennessee State will play host to Furman in a Southern Conference football game on Saturday, and it’s a date that has been circled on Bucs fans’ calendars ever since George Quarles was hired in December. “We’re still trying to get over what happened last Saturday, figure out...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Business pitch contest to link SWVA entrepreneurs with Hard Rock Bristol

RICHMOND – It’s a Hard Rock life for the future winners of a business contest aimed at linking local women-and minority-owned businesses with Virginia’s newest casino. Sandy Ratliff, vice president for community innovation at Virginia Community Capital, says VCC and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a business pitch contest intended to link the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol with businesses led by black, indigenous, person-of-color (BIPOC) and/or women owners across Southwest Virginia.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

VA earns Excellence in Patient Experience Award

The James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home was presented with the Excellence in Patient Experience Award by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony on Sept. 7. The award recognizes the Quillen VAMC for its dedication and exceptional experience delivered to veterans and employees,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Holmes surpasses milestone in Science Hill's win over Crockett

Autumn Holmes had 23 kills to go over 1,000 for her career in Science Hill’s 3-1 volleyball win over visiting David Crockett on Tuesday night. The Lady Hilltoppers rallied from losing the first set 25-9 to win the next three sets 25-20, 25-21 and 25-20. Holmes led the way, also coming up with 15 digs.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Homes keep being built across Kingsport

A total of 18 developments are presently in the process of being built in Kingsport, bringing more than 2,500 homes, townhomes or apartment units to the city. There is no indication of the growth stopping anytime soon.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Tusculum professor to discuss 9/11 and related events

GREENEVILLE — Learn more about one of the most horrific events in U.S. history and developments before and after it during a free presentation this week at Tusculum University. Dr. Troy Goodale, chair of the social sciences department and professor of political science, will present “9/11: Numbers of Notoriety,...
TUSCULUM, TN

