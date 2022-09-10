Amelia Atlee, a second-grade student at South Side Elementary School, is working hard to raise $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Amelia takes horse riding and jumping lessons at WF Stables in Washington County, where she also participates in fundraising efforts for St. Jude. Last year, she was able to raise over $2,000 for the cause, and she has been working hard to raise more than that this year.

