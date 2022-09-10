Read full article on original website
Offensive woes continue in year two under Bill O’Brien in ugly win over Texas
Alabama fans and former players expected dominance from the Crimson Tide against Texas. Coach Nick Saban and the Tide emerged with a win, but it was an ugly victory last week. The common theme in 2021 was ineffective play-calling from Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. Bryce Young became Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, but he did it despite the play-calling. The Tide did not have effective balance or creativity from O’Brien, yet it nearly won a College Football Playoff National Championship. Several times against the Longhorns commentators mentioned how O’Brien abandoned the run game. Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan had success, including an 81-yard touchdown run by McClellan. If one removed McClellan’s run and a couple plays from Young, Alabama had under 100 yards rushing. Fans and former players were frustrated that the Tide could not flex its muscles in the ground game.
Critical factors Alabama must improve upon to win a national championship
Alabama football is not a national championship team right now, but Nick Saban can get this group there. Texas exposed the Crimson Tide in some areas, despite Alabama inking out a victory. The Tide committed several mental errors, uncharacteristic penalties, could not sustain drives, could not finish plays on defense, and Bryce Young still pushed it to a win.
6-foot-5 James Clemens DE Nathan Jennings is on Alabama football’s radar
James Clemens’ (AL) junior defensive end, Nathan Jennings is on the radar of several D1 football programs, including Alabama. Jennings currently holds an offer from Southern Illinois, but he is receiving interest from Alabama, Louisville, Mississippi State and others. The junior is currently listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. James Clemens primarily lines Jennings up at defensive end.
Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
Danny Kannell says Alabama has had national championships ‘gift wrapped’ by officials
For years now Danny Kannell has been one of the largest critics of the SEC and Alabama. On Tuesday, he got into his latest spat with the Crimson Tide’s Barstool Sports social media account as the two debated the officiating from team’s 20-19 win over Texas. The game...
Former Alabama OL very critical of Bill O’Brien’s play-calling versus Texas
After an excellent first week, Alabama fans are back on Bill O’Brien’s offensive play-calling. The Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns on offense, including one in the fourth quarter. It did not achieve balance between the running game and passing attack. Several fans wondered why O’Brien went away from the run game when it was having success in the first quarter. Also, O’Brien did not have creativity in his calls. Alabama looked predictable at times versus Texas.
Jaylen Moody continues to shine as full-time starter in Alabama’s defense
Jaylen Moody deserved to be a full-time starter in Alabama’s defense and is proving it. As a former three-star recruit in the 2018 signing class, he defines waiting patiently but constantly working on his craft. He had competition for the starting weakside “Will” linebacker position, but Moody’s experience, consistency, and hard work won.
Traeshon Holden gives Alabama fans a sincere apology for poor offensive production against Texas
Alabama’s offensive performance against Texas last Saturday was less than satisfactory. The Crimson Tide struggled to get anything going against the Longhorns who consistently dominated the defending SEC Champions on the line of scrimmage. Although Alabama was able to escape with a 20-19 victory, the players on the team...
WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OL commit Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker who finishes blocks with mean intentions. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith watched Formby in action last week and provided live reactions to Formby’s performance. Highlights and reactions can be streamed below:
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
Nick Saban still remembers Alabama’s loss to ULM in 2007
Throughout the past 15 years of dominance since Nick Saban took over at Alabama, it’s easy for younger fans to brush past one of the lowest moments in the program suffered during Saban’s first season on the job. In 2007, the Crimson Tide lost 21-14 at home to...
Bryce Young leads Alabama to victory over Texas, despite several costly errors
Tunnel vision in a hostile environment separates good quarterbacks from legends. The legends slow their mind down, the game slows down, their confidence rises at the moment, and people expect special things. Alabama fans enjoyed what John Parker Wilson, Greg McElroy, AJ McCarron, Blake Sims, Jacob Coker, Jalen Hurts, Tua...
Inside the Numbers: Texas made its own breaks against No. 1 Alabama
After holding a lead with less than two minutes on the clock, the Texas Longhorns had a shot to knock off the No. 1 team in the country but couldn’t come up with a stop against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said after the game...
Takeaways from Alabama’s narrow victory over Texas Longhorns
Alabama ended week two of its season with a win over Texas, but its performance caused concern for Crimson Tide fans. Coach Nick Saban witnessed a 20-19 victory, yet there is work for Alabama to do. Before the Tide faces Louisiana-Monroe, we check out the biggest takeaways from Alabama’s performance against the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
Alabama football: No more No. 1 for the Crimson Tide, and it's too early for that to be a bad thing
When Nick Saban, his coaching staff and his players wake up on Monday morning to begin preparations for Louisiana-Monroe, they won’t be the No. 1 team in the country anymore. And that might not be the worst thing in the world. Alabama stubbed its toe about a million times...
4-Star OL Wilkin Formby is a secret weapon for Alabama on recruiting trail
Wilkin Formby is locked in with Alabama football, and he is enjoying every moment of being an Alabama commit. Formby is a product of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. He is considered one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation. The four-star chose to commit to Alabama over...
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M is at DEFCON 3 and calls Appalachian State loss 'inexcusable'
Paul Finebaum has evaluated Texas A&M, and while he continues to give Jimbo Fisher more time, the alarm bells are beginning to ring in Aggieland following the loss to Appalachian State. Finebaum made his regular Monday appearance on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama and the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning”...
Alabama drops to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 after narrow win over Texas
Alabama took a slide in the AP Top 25 poll which was released Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide had a narrow 20-19 victory on the road against unranked Texas and was able to escape thanks to a late field goal by kicker Will Reichard with 10 seconds remaining. Reclaiming the...
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
