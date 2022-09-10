ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offensive woes continue in year two under Bill O’Brien in ugly win over Texas

Alabama fans and former players expected dominance from the Crimson Tide against Texas. Coach Nick Saban and the Tide emerged with a win, but it was an ugly victory last week. The common theme in 2021 was ineffective play-calling from Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. Bryce Young became Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, but he did it despite the play-calling. The Tide did not have effective balance or creativity from O’Brien, yet it nearly won a College Football Playoff National Championship. Several times against the Longhorns commentators mentioned how O’Brien abandoned the run game. Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan had success, including an 81-yard touchdown run by McClellan. If one removed McClellan’s run and a couple plays from Young, Alabama had under 100 yards rushing. Fans and former players were frustrated that the Tide could not flex its muscles in the ground game.
tdalabamamag.com

Critical factors Alabama must improve upon to win a national championship

Alabama football is not a national championship team right now, but Nick Saban can get this group there. Texas exposed the Crimson Tide in some areas, despite Alabama inking out a victory. The Tide committed several mental errors, uncharacteristic penalties, could not sustain drives, could not finish plays on defense, and Bryce Young still pushed it to a win.
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-5 James Clemens DE Nathan Jennings is on Alabama football’s radar

James Clemens’ (AL) junior defensive end, Nathan Jennings is on the radar of several D1 football programs, including Alabama. Jennings currently holds an offer from Southern Illinois, but he is receiving interest from Alabama, Louisville, Mississippi State and others. The junior is currently listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. James Clemens primarily lines Jennings up at defensive end.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama OL very critical of Bill O’Brien’s play-calling versus Texas

After an excellent first week, Alabama fans are back on Bill O’Brien’s offensive play-calling. The Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns on offense, including one in the fourth quarter. It did not achieve balance between the running game and passing attack. Several fans wondered why O’Brien went away from the run game when it was having success in the first quarter. Also, O’Brien did not have creativity in his calls. Alabama looked predictable at times versus Texas.
tdalabamamag.com

Jaylen Moody continues to shine as full-time starter in Alabama’s defense

Jaylen Moody deserved to be a full-time starter in Alabama’s defense and is proving it. As a former three-star recruit in the 2018 signing class, he defines waiting patiently but constantly working on his craft. He had competition for the starting weakside “Will” linebacker position, but Moody’s experience, consistency, and hard work won.
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OL commit Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker

Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker who finishes blocks with mean intentions. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith watched Formby in action last week and provided live reactions to Formby’s performance. Highlights and reactions can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban still remembers Alabama’s loss to ULM in 2007

Throughout the past 15 years of dominance since Nick Saban took over at Alabama, it’s easy for younger fans to brush past one of the lowest moments in the program suffered during Saban’s first season on the job. In 2007, the Crimson Tide lost 21-14 at home to...
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young leads Alabama to victory over Texas, despite several costly errors

Tunnel vision in a hostile environment separates good quarterbacks from legends. The legends slow their mind down, the game slows down, their confidence rises at the moment, and people expect special things. Alabama fans enjoyed what John Parker Wilson, Greg McElroy, AJ McCarron, Blake Sims, Jacob Coker, Jalen Hurts, Tua...
Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Texas made its own breaks against No. 1 Alabama

After holding a lead with less than two minutes on the clock, the Texas Longhorns had a shot to knock off the No. 1 team in the country but couldn’t come up with a stop against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said after the game...
tdalabamamag.com

Takeaways from Alabama’s narrow victory over Texas Longhorns

Alabama ended week two of its season with a win over Texas, but its performance caused concern for Crimson Tide fans. Coach Nick Saban witnessed a 20-19 victory, yet there is work for Alabama to do. Before the Tide faces Louisiana-Monroe, we check out the biggest takeaways from Alabama’s performance against the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
