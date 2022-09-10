ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Matt Leinart Blames Alabama vs. Texas Refs: Fans React

The officiating did Texas no favors in Saturday's loss to No. 1 Alabama, and Matt Leinart is calling them out for it. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Leinart declares that Texas should have won the game and will lament the mistakes they made. But he also stated that the officiating in the game was terrible.
AUSTIN, TX
AL.com

Things you should never do at a college football tailgate

The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory

Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. No additional details were provided. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Fox
selmasun.com

RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students

The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest

A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is warning its students about a dangerous social media trend that has made its way to Montgomery. According to MPS, the “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSFA

WSFA, BBB to hold document shredding event Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau for a free shredding event on Friday. The BBB Community Shred Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eastdale Mall parking lot in front of Dillard’s. This is a great...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge

Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
MONTGOMERY, AL
FOX54 News

Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama: Police make arrest after near-fatal Fentanyl poisoning

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are taking the Fentanyl crisis head-on by making arrests while sharing life-saving information urging the public to be aware the deadly drug is showing up in all illicit substances from pills to marijuana.  In their most recent arrest, investigators say a person thought they were buying a substance not […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Teen dies after Lowndes County interstate crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Friday afternoon crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a teen, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sunday. ALEA said the 18-year-old was driving a car that was stopped on Interstate 65, about 10 miles south of Hope Hull, when the vehicle was struck by an SUV. The teen was transported to a local hospital and later died, troopers said.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently

The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Men Sentenced, One Extradicted in Dallas Co.

A busy week of cases at the Dallas County Courthouse — saw several high profile being resolved this week. Two murder suspects — are now headed to prison — while another — is headed back to Mississippi to stand trial. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
610K+
Followers
75K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy