Camilla, queen consort, the wife of King Charles III, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Hall. The Queen was driven in a car in the company of Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The queen consort followed the royal traditions in a somber outfit, wearing a black coat with black tights and matching pumps. As per the mourning etiquette, she wore a black hat with a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO