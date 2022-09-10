ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History evoked as William, Harry walk behind queen's coffin

Twenty-five years after capturing the hearts of the world when they walked behind their mother Diana's coffin, princes William and Harry on Wednesday again helped lead the most poignant of processions. Next to William and Harry was their cousin, Anne's son Peter Phillips.
Queen Consort Camilla Embraces Somber Dressing Traditions With Insect Brooch & Pearl Necklace for Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Camilla, queen consort, the wife of King Charles III, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Hall. The Queen was driven in a car in the company of Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The queen consort followed the royal traditions in a somber outfit, wearing a black coat with black tights and matching pumps. As per the mourning etiquette, she wore a black hat with a...
