Onalaska, WA

Tigers Rout Loggers in Complete Team Showcase

By Alec Dietz / alec@chronline.com
 5 days ago
Napavine tailback Cael Stanley celebrates after a touchdown run in the second quarter against Onalaska Sept. 9.

TIGERS 68, LOGGERS 0

Onalaska 0 0 0 0 — 0

Napavine 14 33 14 7 — 68

Scoring Summary

NAP — Ashton Demarest 27-yard run

NAP — Demarest 10-yard pass to Cael Stanley

NAP — Demarest 53-yard run

NAP — Demarest 32-yard pass to James Grose

NAP — Demarest 35-yard pass to Karsen Denault

NAP — Stanley 19-yard run

NAP — Max O’Neill 56-yard fumble returned for touchdown

NAP — Demarest 14-yard pass to Grose

NAP — Demarest 9-yard pass to Denault

NAP — Grady Wilson 1-yard run

Team StatsONY NAP

First Downs 5 9

Rushing Yards 95 191

Passing Yards 33 196

Total Yards 128 387

Comp-Att-Int 1-3-0 13-18-1

Individual Stats

Rushing: ONY — Rodrigo Rodriguez 11/42, Case McGraw 18/37; NAP — Demarest 5/103/2TD, Stanley 4/38/TD, Denault 2/17

Passing: ONY — Kayden Mozingo 1-3/33; NAP — Demarest 11-16/188/5TD

Receiving: ONY — Will Zandell 1/33; NAP — Denault 3/58/2TD, Grose 5/90/2TD, Stanley 1/10/TD

Even through the smokey haze Friday night in Tiger Town, Napavine’s dominance of Onalaska at home was clear as day.

The Tigers routed the Loggers in what was supposed to be one of their bigger tests of the season, 68-0, in a dominant exhibition in all three phases of the game Friday night.

It was never close, as the Loggers (1-1) struggled to move the ball against a Tiger defense that gave up just 128 yards of offense and held their opponent off the scoreboard for the eighth straight quarter to start the season.

On the other end, the Tigers (2-0) were equally as proficient, scoring 10 total touchdowns.

“It's a nice win,” Tigers coach Josh Fay said. “Onalaska is a quality program who has been at the top for quite a while. When you’re able to come out and play well against a good team it's always a positive.”

Ashton Demarest again led the charge for the Tigers on offense, contributing to the first five touchdowns of the night and totaling seven total, with five through the air and two on the ground.

His coach was quick to point out that Demarest had all day to work, a strong run-game complement, and a slew of receivers brimming with confidence, as Karsen Denault and James Grose each caught two touchdowns.

“He’s done a nice job of going through his progressions,” Fay said. “He missed a couple tonight but he knows it. He’s got a lot of time back there, we have seven guys up front that are working their tails off protecting him. Give him a lot of credit, it’s a combination of things. He’s growing up fast.”

On the other side, the Loggers couldn’t get anything going. If not for a 33-yard completion that slipped through the hands of a Tiger defender, they would have finished with under 100 yards of total offense. They managed just one first down on their first three possessions, and were down by multiple scores before they even had a chance to find a rhythm.

“Defensively we got another shut out, gave up 86 yards in the first three quarters, those guys are working real hard,” Fay said. “Things are clicking right now. We have a lot of work to do but it's trending in the right direction.”

Fay credited Jose Gaona, Cayle Kelly, and Colin Shields for stepping up both offensively and defensively.

The Tigers will look to keep it rolling on the road in Rainier next week, while the Loggers try to bounce back against North Beach.

