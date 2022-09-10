Read full article on original website
DeKalb Police find car partially underneath school bus after crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the accident at Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive in DeKalb County. When officers arrived, they found a car partially underneath the bus. The bus was carrying...
Investigators release footage they believe shows suspect, requesting help identifying man
ATLANTA - Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street. If you recognize this individual or have any information involving this case, investigators ask that you contact...
Police: Victims stabbed, shot at separate Atlanta Waffle Houses within 4 hours
One man was stabbed and another shot in separate incidents at two Waffle Houses six miles apart Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.
Police presence around Clayton County School, investigation underway
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are currently investigating a 911 hang-up call they say led them to the Kendrick Middle School area. A spokesperson from Clayton County Public Schools quickly dispelled the rumor that there had been a shooting. "Out of an abundance of caution, through collaborative efforts...
McDonough police searching for car break-in suspects caught on camera
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - McDonough police are looking for multiple suspects wanted for a suspected vehicle break-in. Officials say on Aug. 21, the group of men entered a vehicle on the 100 block of Parkside Place Drive and stole a firearm. Investigators shared security footage taken nearby that showed the three...
Fairington Road police chase ends in crash, arrest over stolen vehicle, officers say
LITHONIA, Ga. - On Monday afternoon, DeKalb County police vehicles swarmed Fairington Road, chasing after a suspect they say was driving a stolen car. The chase ended around 1:30 p.m. when the driver of the vehicle crashed at the entrance of Tiburon Condominiums on Fairington Road near Lithonia. FOX 5...
Investigators release footage of possible Five Points shooting suspect
ATLANTA - Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street. Police said it happened before 2 a.m. near a Walgreens near the intersection of Peachtree Street and...
End of high-speed police chase in DeKalb County caught on camera
A DeKalb County police chase Monday afternoon ended in multiple crashes and an arrest. FOX 5 was there as the chase came to an end. Police say one person was taken into custody.
Police, ambulance responding to large flight at Dekalb County high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a fight broke out at Towers High School Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The school was place on lockdown. School officials said the situation is now under control. NewsChopper 2 was over...
Officer-involved shooting reported in Walton County, traffic delays
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 Atlanta received a tip Monday afternoon to an officer-involved shooting on State Hwy 11 just out of city limits in Walton County. All deputies involved are reportedly okay. Further details, including any fatalities or injuries for other parties are still unknown at this time.
Man leads Coweta County deputies on high-speed chase through dark, rural roads
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after investigators say dash cam video shows him leading Coweta County deputies on a late-night, high-speed chase through dark, rural roadways. Coweta County deputies say Jeremy Rosser refused to pull over after they tried to stop him for a broken headlight. "Speeds...
Funeral service for fallen Cobb County deputy
Deputy Jonathan Koleski will be laid to rest after he was shot and killed last week in the line of duty. A procession of more than a 1,000 vehicles are expected to take the fallen deputy from his church to the cemetery.
DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing teenager last known to be in Clarkston, Georgia. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say 13-year-old Jakaria Jones was last seen Monday near Memorial College Avenue. The missing teenager is described as 5-feet-3-inches...
Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
Street racer charged in death of 50-year-old husband and father, victim’s family reacts
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A man accused of racing his truck at more than 80 miles per hour along a busy Gwinnett County road is in jail after allegedly killing an innocent driver, according to police. Jeffrey Shannon Smith’s family said he would have done anything for his 10-...
Athens woman lying on couch randomly shot in the back during domestic violence incident next door
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens Police say a woman was seriously injured after she was shot in the back during a domestic violence incident at a neighbor’s home. Police said the shooting happened early Saturday morning on Burkland Drive. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m.
78-year-old woman with dementia reported missing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia last seen Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rosa Elia Jackson, 78, walked away from the Gardenias Assisted-Living Center at 75 Dutchtown...
Sheriff's office warns of scammers asking for donations for fallen Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are trying to make a quick buck off the shooting deaths of two of its deputies. Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski were killed while attempting to serve a warrant at a Marietta-area home last Thursday evening.
Victim shot during overnight robbery near William H. Borders Drive, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a man was shot during a robbery in Edgewood. Police learned about the Edgewood incident while investigating a separate shooting scene. A car drove to the scene with the victim, who told police he was shot near William H. Borders Sr. Drive in Edgewood. The victim...
App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
