Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police presence around Clayton County School, investigation underway

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are currently investigating a 911 hang-up call they say led them to the Kendrick Middle School area. A spokesperson from Clayton County Public Schools quickly dispelled the rumor that there had been a shooting. "Out of an abundance of caution, through collaborative efforts...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

McDonough police searching for car break-in suspects caught on camera

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - McDonough police are looking for multiple suspects wanted for a suspected vehicle break-in. Officials say on Aug. 21, the group of men entered a vehicle on the 100 block of Parkside Place Drive and stole a firearm. Investigators shared security footage taken nearby that showed the three...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators release footage of possible Five Points shooting suspect

ATLANTA - Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street. Police said it happened before 2 a.m. near a Walgreens near the intersection of Peachtree Street and...
ATLANTA, GA
#Police#The Bomb Squad#Target
fox5atlanta.com

Officer-involved shooting reported in Walton County, traffic delays

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 Atlanta received a tip Monday afternoon to an officer-involved shooting on State Hwy 11 just out of city limits in Walton County. All deputies involved are reportedly okay. Further details, including any fatalities or injuries for other parties are still unknown at this time.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funeral service for fallen Cobb County deputy

Deputy Jonathan Koleski will be laid to rest after he was shot and killed last week in the line of duty. A procession of more than a 1,000 vehicles are expected to take the fallen deputy from his church to the cemetery.
COBB COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing teenager last known to be in Clarkston, Georgia. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say 13-year-old Jakaria Jones was last seen Monday near Memorial College Avenue. The missing teenager is described as 5-feet-3-inches...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

