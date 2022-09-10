ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Sept. 15 in L.A.: ‘Veils’ The Musical Takes Center Stage Reminding Us of The Price Paid for The Freedoms Won

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) has teamed with Restoration Stage (Washington, D.C.) to bring the popular musical “Veils” to the Los Angeles area for a short run Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 17 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 at 8 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Art Center in Los Angeles, California. Purchase tickets at https://bherc.org/.
City of Hope receives $25M gift from Argyros Family to eradicate cancer in OC

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County.
7th Annual Taste of Santa Ana set for Oct. 15 at the MainPlace Mall

Santa Ana and Central Orange County’s favorite all-you-can-eat-and-drink fest is back! The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will host the seventh annual Taste of Santa Ana event on Saturday, October 15th, together with the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce and the Power of One Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty among individuals and vulnerable communities in Orange County and beyond.
La Palma police blotter, August 26 to September 1, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 26, 2022. Counseling...
Hispanic Heritage celebration set for Sep. 17 at the MainPlace Mall

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will host a fun-filled Hispanic Heritage Celebration from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th. During the event, live musicians and dancers, including a mariachi band and folklorico dancers, will perform...
Hit and Run Fatal Traffic Collision in Newport Beach

On Sunday Sept. 11, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a 911 call reporting a traffic collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare...
O.C repeat DUI driver gets a 15 year sentence after killing a little girl

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A repeat drunk driver who was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he hit and killed a 6-year-old girl who was playing on the sidewalk was sentenced today to 15 years to life for the girl’s murder. The driver had already been charged in a 2015 driving under the influence case in which he had been warned of the deadly dangers of driving under the influence.
Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10

Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10 include attempted murder in Seal Beach, an in-custody death, and Pietrini Pizza. Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. If it were...
Save Our Beach beach cleanup to take place Saturday, September 17

You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on SATURDAY, September 17; 9am-12pm at 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street) Seal Beach, CA 90740. We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) VANS certificate contest is on! Remember to fill out your ticket for a chance to win a VANS certificate!!
Cypress police blotter, September 5 to September 11, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. September 5, 2022. Vehicle Burglary –...
CHP issues Amber Alert for missing two-year-old out of Buena Park

The California Highway Patrol has activated an Amber Alert on behalf of the Buena Park Police Department. Ian Eo was last seen September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:23 a.m. in Buena Park. The suspect is a Hispanic male approximately 40 years of age, driving a grey 2017 Toyota Sienna with California License Plate 8BTV598.
Nature Reserve to Host Volunteer Trail Clearing, Astronomy Night Events

21st Annual Irvine Global Village Festival Returns to Great Park October 8

Orange County’s premier multicultural event returns Saturday, October 8, to Great Park to celebrate Irvine’s diverse community with a special emphasis on supporting and representing Irvine’s local businesses. At the Irvine Global Village Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy kids’ activities, local and global cuisine, a global marketplace, music, art, and exhibits.
Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is a Strong Independent Voice

I have genuinely enjoyed working with Lauren Kleiman as a fellow Newport Beach Planning Commissioner. In addition to being welcoming and encouraging, she has been a great example to follow with her preparation for meetings, interactions with Staff, applicants, and residents. She also has an impressive knowledge of the issues...
