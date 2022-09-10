Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killing
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill Battle
Orange Chicken Turns 35: Here Are the Facts To Know
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man gets 5 years in prison for pointing a laser at a Sheriff’s helicopter
An Orange County man was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for intentionally aiming a laser pointer’s beam at an in-flight Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, an act that blinded the crew for several seconds. Eric Jayson Suarez, 48, of Santa Ana, was sentenced by United...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 13, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10...
localocnews.com
Opening Sept. 15 in L.A.: ‘Veils’ The Musical Takes Center Stage Reminding Us of The Price Paid for The Freedoms Won
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) has teamed with Restoration Stage (Washington, D.C.) to bring the popular musical “Veils” to the Los Angeles area for a short run Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 17 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 at 8 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Art Center in Los Angeles, California. Purchase tickets at https://bherc.org/.
localocnews.com
City of Hope receives $25M gift from Argyros Family to eradicate cancer in OC
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County.
localocnews.com
7th Annual Taste of Santa Ana set for Oct. 15 at the MainPlace Mall
Santa Ana and Central Orange County’s favorite all-you-can-eat-and-drink fest is back! The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will host the seventh annual Taste of Santa Ana event on Saturday, October 15th, together with the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce and the Power of One Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty among individuals and vulnerable communities in Orange County and beyond.
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, August 26 to September 1, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 26, 2022. Counseling...
localocnews.com
Hispanic Heritage celebration set for Sep. 17 at the MainPlace Mall
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will host a fun-filled Hispanic Heritage Celebration from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th. During the event, live musicians and dancers, including a mariachi band and folklorico dancers, will perform...
localocnews.com
Hit and Run Fatal Traffic Collision in Newport Beach
On Sunday Sept. 11, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a 911 call reporting a traffic collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare...
localocnews.com
O.C repeat DUI driver gets a 15 year sentence after killing a little girl
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A repeat drunk driver who was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he hit and killed a 6-year-old girl who was playing on the sidewalk was sentenced today to 15 years to life for the girl’s murder. The driver had already been charged in a 2015 driving under the influence case in which he had been warned of the deadly dangers of driving under the influence.
localocnews.com
Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10
Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10 include attempted murder in Seal Beach, an in-custody death, and Pietrini Pizza. Top Ten Stories for September 04 through September 10 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. If it were...
localocnews.com
A teenager was fatally shot outside of a house party in Garden Grove
A large house party in Garden Grove on Saturday ended badly when a 17-year-old boy was shot while he was outside of the party, according to the Garden Grove Police Department’s Gang Suppression Unit. The police were called to the scene at about 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, at the...
localocnews.com
Save Our Beach beach cleanup to take place Saturday, September 17
You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on SATURDAY, September 17; 9am-12pm at 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street) Seal Beach, CA 90740. We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) VANS certificate contest is on! Remember to fill out your ticket for a chance to win a VANS certificate!!
localocnews.com
Cypress police blotter, September 5 to September 11, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. September 5, 2022. Vehicle Burglary –...
localocnews.com
Repeat DUI driver from Anaheim arrested for fatal hit and run death of a bicyclist
Adriana Bernal, 36, of Anaheim, was arrested by Newport Beach police officers on suspicion of murder and a hit-and-run collision. Bernal was identified as the driver who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Jamboree Road south of University Drive,...
localocnews.com
CHP issues Amber Alert for missing two-year-old out of Buena Park
The California Highway Patrol has activated an Amber Alert on behalf of the Buena Park Police Department. Ian Eo was last seen September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:23 a.m. in Buena Park. The suspect is a Hispanic male approximately 40 years of age, driving a grey 2017 Toyota Sienna with California License Plate 8BTV598.
localocnews.com
Nature Reserve to Host Volunteer Trail Clearing, Astronomy Night Events
localocnews.com
OCTA hits 100,000 daily bus ridership average for the first time since the pandemic began
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority has reached a positive milestone with OC Bus ridership trending upward and averaging 100,000 average weekday riders for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The OCTA Transit Committee recently reviewed data showing that average weekday ridership on OC...
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Clarification on Letter from Former AWG Board Member Regarding Lauren Kleiman
Recently Costa Mesa resident and former Airport Working Group (AWG) board member Andy Smith wrote a letter to the Newport Beach Independent regarding Lauren Kleiman. Kleiman also served on the AWG board from 2017-2019. Smith implied in his letter that AWG was actively seeking Ms. Kleiman to return to the...
localocnews.com
21st Annual Irvine Global Village Festival Returns to Great Park October 8
Orange County’s premier multicultural event returns Saturday, October 8, to Great Park to celebrate Irvine’s diverse community with a special emphasis on supporting and representing Irvine’s local businesses. At the Irvine Global Village Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy kids’ activities, local and global cuisine, a global marketplace, music, art, and exhibits.
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is a Strong Independent Voice
I have genuinely enjoyed working with Lauren Kleiman as a fellow Newport Beach Planning Commissioner. In addition to being welcoming and encouraging, she has been a great example to follow with her preparation for meetings, interactions with Staff, applicants, and residents. She also has an impressive knowledge of the issues...
