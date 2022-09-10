Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
WSET
'They could care less:' residents frustrated after meeting with James Crossing management
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of people who lived at James Crossing Apartments are fighting against the clock, still trying to find a place to live after their building was shut down Sunday night. Management paid for a hotel for 48 hours, but that time is up. "I'm numb....
WSLS
Amherst County man honors late brother through special gift for residents with intellectual & developmental disabilities
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – One Amherst County man honored his late brother by giving a special gift to Horizon Behavioral Health caregivers and their patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On Monday, Jeff Crickenberger donated a gazebo to Horizon’s home in Madison Heights, where his brother, David, lived in...
WDBJ7.com
75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the...
WSET
Storm sends flood water into the Lynchburg Community Market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A thunderstorm Monday night whipped through Lynchburg, pouring rain onto citizens in the area. Following floodwaters covered areas of the floor in the Lynchburg Community Market, which took to Facebook to share the news with the area. "The storm got us, y’all," reads the Facebook...
WSET
Roanoke Police Department honors their first female officers on National Police Woman Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Monday is National Police Woman's Day and the Roanoke Police Department shared their first female officers hired by the city of Roanoke. "In late 1943, when World War II had taken a toll on the availability of young men to fill many of the jobs that were, at the time, considered to be a "man’s job," Roanoke City Council made the position of police officer available for women," said the department.
WSLS
Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk
DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
WSLS
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
wfirnews.com
A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke
Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
WSET
Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Main Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 17-year-old girl. On September 13, at 9:08 p.m., police said Lillian Patterson was reported missing by her parents. Her parents said she often walks the downtown area of Lynchburg and was last seen...
WSLS
“He’s an angel walking with us”: Community remembers Giles County man who died after crash
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County man known for his kindness and his love for country music was hit by a vehicle on Labor Day and died Monday after a weeklong fight in the hospital, Virginia State Police confirmed. The victim of the crash, 60-year-old William Peoples, was...
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' Lynchburg residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
WSET
Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford
These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
WSET
Some Pittsylvania County residents are not in favor of proposed luxury RV resort
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Florida developer wants to build a luxury RV resort in the Westover District on Vandola Church Road in Pittsylvania County but some families in that community are not in favor of it. "My concerns are safety and noise and the amount of people...
WSET
Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle on Rt. 100 in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Giles County. They said the crash happened on Monday, Sept. 5 at 12:26 p.m. on Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Rd. A 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Route...
WSET
Rocky Mount police looking for missing juvenile last seen at school
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing juvenile. Police identified the juvenile as Nyear "Will" Maxcy. Police said Maxcy was last seen at Franklin County High School on Friday. Police describe Maxcy as a light-skinned...
WSET
Man shot in Roanoke, police working to determine a crime scene in the incident
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are working to learn more about a shooting in the area on Monday evening. On Monday, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.
wfirnews.com
Fata Pittsylvania County crash last night
PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept 10) at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route...
WSET
Motorcyclist dead after I-81 crash with tractor trailer in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man died after a crash on his motorcycle in Botetourt County on Sunday, Virginia State Police said. Around 6 p.m. Randall Lucabaugh, 60, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle when his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer in the rear. The truck driver...
