Rocky Mount, VA

WDBJ7.com

75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the...
CALLANDS, VA
WSET

Storm sends flood water into the Lynchburg Community Market

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A thunderstorm Monday night whipped through Lynchburg, pouring rain onto citizens in the area. Following floodwaters covered areas of the floor in the Lynchburg Community Market, which took to Facebook to share the news with the area. "The storm got us, y’all," reads the Facebook...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke Police Department honors their first female officers on National Police Woman Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Monday is National Police Woman's Day and the Roanoke Police Department shared their first female officers hired by the city of Roanoke. "In late 1943, when World War II had taken a toll on the availability of young men to fill many of the jobs that were, at the time, considered to be a "man’s job," Roanoke City Council made the position of police officer available for women," said the department.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk

DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County

Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke

Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford

These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
BEDFORD, VA
WJHL

VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
PEARISBURG, VA
WSET

Rocky Mount police looking for missing juvenile last seen at school

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing juvenile. Police identified the juvenile as Nyear "Will" Maxcy. Police said Maxcy was last seen at Franklin County High School on Friday. Police describe Maxcy as a light-skinned...
wfirnews.com

Fata Pittsylvania County crash last night

PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept 10) at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route...

