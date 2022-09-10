ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Welcome Home, Nittany Nation – fans celebrate home opener

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvh4M_0hqCBK4t00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — As Penn State welcomes Ohio to Happy Valley, Nittany Nation returns to Beaver Stadium for the first time in 294 days.

LIVE UPDATES: Penn State host Ohio in home opener, game on abc27

The Blue & White faithful will flock to State College this Saturday, September 10 to once again prove Beaver Stadium is one of the best environments in college football.

With the start of Penn State’s 2022 home slate, Nittany Nation is what makes this place special. Over 107,000 people inside Beaver Stadium, packed on metal bleachers, all to cheer on Penn State.

WATCH: Nittany Nation Kickoff – Penn State/Ohio preview show on abc27

The Nittany Lions hope to go 2-0 to start the season with a win over Ohio inside Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Traveling to State College for the Penn State game? 10 top-rated Vrbo lodging near Beaver Stadium

College football season is now upon us which means parents, fans and alumni will soon be traveling to cheer on the Nittany Lions at Penn State’s home games at Beaver Stadium. If you are planning to travel for the game, why not make a weekend of it? A Vrbo is much more convenient if you’re traveling with lots of friends or kids and don’t want to get 2 or even 3 hotel rooms. On game day, just walk or take an Uber to avoid traffic around Beaver Stadium. In fact, demand for Vrbo vacation homes in the State College area has more than doubled compared to 2019, and the average daily rage for vacation rentals is $992 for the game this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Stuff Somers Says: Stop Delaying the (Other) Inevitable

The beauty of college football is the inevitables. The inevitable of summer giving way to fall. Leaves turning from deep green to brown, yellow and orange. The inevitable feeling of pure joy and utter heartbreak, and everything else that comes with following your team through a three-month slog all in hopes of ending up at bowl in a warm location with a whacky sponsor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg takes down Mifflin County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg girls soccer defeated Mifflin County 2-0 at home on Tuesday night. The Wildcats jumped out to a lead in the first half when Alex Black sent a lefty shot that went through the legs of Huskies goal keeper Bailey McNitt to head into halftime 1-0. Mechanicsburg added an insurance goal […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Penn State closes non-conference slate with win over Liberty

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Women’s Soccer improved to 5-1-1 after defeating Liberty 2-1 Thursday night to close out their non conference schedule. The Nittany Lions struck first in the third minute of the game when Mieke Schiemann scored off of a corner kick. That ended up being all the action in the first […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Shippensburg outplays Spring Grove in Week 3

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 9, Shippensburg beat Spring Grove 21-14 during week three of the season, improving to 3-0. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Welcome Home#Beaver Stadium#American Football#Nittany Nation#Abc27 The Blue White#Abc27 The Nittany Lions#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Altoona demolishes Mifflin County in Week 3

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona beat Mifflin County by a score of 38-0, improving to a 3-0 record, on Friday, Sept. 9 during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing woman in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy