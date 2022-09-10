Read full article on original website
Related
FridayNightOhio High School Football Podcast looks at Week 5, including Massillon-St. Edward
Cliff Hickman and Peter Holland Jr. from the Canton Repository break down all the biggest Week 5 matchups in the Stark County area this week, including state-ranked Massillon's home game against defending Division I state champion St. Edward, the No. 1-ranked team in Ohio's big-school division. This article originally appeared on The Repository: FridayNightOhio High School Football Podcast looks at Week 5, including Massillon-St. Edward
All Out Brawl Between Texas High School Football Teams Leads To Every Player Getting Ejected
Most of us have seen a fight break out at a high school football game in our lifetimes, whether it happened on the field with players and coaches, or the fans in the stands. In some parts of the country, Texas in particular, high school football is a religion, and can result in some really bad blood between two schools, causing something like this to breakout. The fight occurred last Thursday night when Fort Worth East Hills squared off against […] The post All Out Brawl Between Texas High School Football Teams Leads To Every Player Getting Ejected first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Comments / 0