Most of us have seen a fight break out at a high school football game in our lifetimes, whether it happened on the field with players and coaches, or the fans in the stands. In some parts of the country, Texas in particular, high school football is a religion, and can result in some really bad blood between two schools, causing something like this to breakout. The fight occurred last Thursday night when Fort Worth East Hills squared off against […]

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 MINUTES AGO