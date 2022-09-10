Read full article on original website
CNET
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Apple Home Key - New feature of iOS 15 to your Smart Home
This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Which should you buy?
Apple unveiled its 2022 flagships and brought some exciting changes across the board. The iPhone 14 Pro models, in particular, get much-needed upgrades to the camera system, and the new pill notch is undoubtedly a conversation starter. You’ll set your sights on the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max if you want the best of the lot. But there’s plenty of competition in the flagship space, with Samsung leading the charge as always.
How old is my phone?
While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
Android Authority
Dear Tim Cook: Should I toss my perfectly functional Pixel in a landfill?
You may have heard about Tim Cook’s recent comments about rich content services (RCS) messaging. In an on-stage Q&A session last week, an attendee asked whether or not there were plans for Apple to adopt RCS, which would allow Android’s native messaging apps and the iPhone’s native messaging app to communicate without relying on SMS/MMS protocols. The Apple CEO’s response shot down any hopes: “I don’t hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy on that at this point.”
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👂Dear Tim Cook, are you listening?
A commentary on Tim Cook's recent remarks about RCS support on iPhones, and more tech news you need to read. 🌄 Good Morning, dear readers. There has been much hullabaloo about the new iPhones this past week. It’s Apple’s brief time in the sun before the next spate of Android flagships take over the news cycle. But our top story today isn’t about what Apple is doing with the iPhone 14 series. Instead, it’s about something it’s not doing right. Without further ado, here’s your Wednesday dose of tech news.
Android Authority
What is Apple's Photonic Engine all about?
Getting the best out of multiple shots. Apple’s iPhone 14 series announcement came full of surprises. With so many odd Apple terms thrown around, we can understand how things can get a bit confusing. One feature you might not fully understand is Apple’s new Photonic Engine. Let’s talk about it!
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CNET
iOS 16 Will Hit Your iPhone Monday
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Ditch your old lock screen and enter a new era of phone customization when iOS 16 arrives on Monday, Sept. 12. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date Wednesday as part of its fall iPhone event. This is a yearly tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Android Authority
What is Thread, and why does it matter in a smart home?
Make Thread a priority whenever you're considering gear. Thread is a label you’ve probably seen increasingly often if you’ve been shopping for smart home accessories in the past year. It’s entirely possible, though, to have missed what Thread is, or why you should care — in which case here’s a primer on the technology, why you should be hunting it down, and some of the best Thread devices you can buy.
Android Authority
Apple A16 Bionic: Everything to know about the latest iPhone chipset
From performance to Android chipset comparisons, here's what you should know. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series a few days ago, and the Pro models are getting the lion’s share of upgrades. Expect 48MP main cameras, display cutouts instead of a notch, and telephoto cameras. However, another notable upgrade is the A16 Bionic chipset.
Android Authority
How to print from your iPhone or iPad
If you have AirPrint and a modern printer, it's a piece of cake. Printers may not be used as much as in the past, but they are still being used. What you may not realize is that you can print from your iPhone or iPad directly to a printer, as long as all the devices are on the same wi-fi network. Called AirPrint, this makes printing document attachments and images an effortless breeze. Let’s take a look at how to do it, and what you could do if your printer doesn’t support AirPrint.
Android Authority
Google's preview program will give early access to new Home app features
Google could allow Android users to try out early versions of new Google Home app features. An APK teardown has revealed a preview program for the Google Home app. The preview program will allow users to download beta versions of Google Home from the Play Store. It’s possible that only...
Android Authority
Poll: Do you sleep with your phone in bed?
Many people use their phones in bed, but does yours stay in bed for the night?. There are loads of people who use their phone in bed before sleeping, doing things like reading, browsing social media, surfing the web, or using messaging apps. However, how many people actually sleep with...
AOL Corp
You Can Buy An Apple Watch For More Than 50 Percent Off On Amazon Today
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." There's a reason people love Apple's much-hyped fall events. Not only do they learn about what high-tech stuff the company has been working on for the past year, but Apple's announcements of what they will soon be bringing to market can mean HUGE discounts on the Apple products already out there.
Android Authority
It had to happen: Someone just added a Dynamic Island on an Android phone
Developers of a theme have implemented a Dynamic Island-style feature on a Xiaomi phone. This is the first time we’re seeing someone attempt to copy the Apple feature on an Android device. Xiaomi is yet to approve the change. If it does so, the updated theme will be available...
Android Authority
Discord finally comes to Xbox: here's how to use Discord on your Xbox
Discord is one of the most popular chat apps for gamers. It’s an easy, simple way to get into voice chats as well. While Microsoft has been beta testing Discord on its Xbox consoles for months now, the full-scale rollout is now finally live. So, in honor of the event, we’ll show you how to connect your Xbox to Discord and join voice channels.
