I noticed your story in the ISJ about the leaked membership of the 'oath keepers'. There is no leaking Idaho legislator chad christensen who is apparently proud to list himself as a member. What do you say about an un-American loud mouth that also lists himself as a member of the john birch society. It's a sad day for our country when sissy grand standers like christensen are able to influence voters. He's such a tool that his own party dumped him in the primary. Now if he would just sit down and shut up or move to texas we would all be better off.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO