Oregon confirms new wolves in northern Cascade Mountains
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with...
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
Rains, mudslides prompt Southern California evacuations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heavy rains Monday unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads and prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents. Firefighters went street by street in the community of Forest...
Oath Keepers
I noticed your story in the ISJ about the leaked membership of the 'oath keepers'. There is no leaking Idaho legislator chad christensen who is apparently proud to list himself as a member. What do you say about an un-American loud mouth that also lists himself as a member of the john birch society. It's a sad day for our country when sissy grand standers like christensen are able to influence voters. He's such a tool that his own party dumped him in the primary. Now if he would just sit down and shut up or move to texas we would all be better off.
Attorney general
This year we will elect a new Attorney General. Prior to my retirement, I served as a Deputy Attorney General and I know how the office must work if it is to serve Idaho citizens. Both the Republicans and the Democrat I worked with had great integrity and shared one critical trait: they did not play political games with taxpayer money.
Micron groundbreaking
Gov. Brad Little, at right, shakes hands with Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility in Boise on Monday.
Bundy, Rodriguez fail to show up for court hearing — again — in St. Luke’s lawsuit
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez seemed to be testing the limits of the judicial system Tuesday, as they continued to ignore a judge’s order and didn’t show up in court for the second time in a lawsuit brought by St. Luke’s Health System. Gesturing to an empty defendant’s bench Tuesday afternoon, an attorney for St. Luke’s remarked to the judge that Idaho’s justice system...
